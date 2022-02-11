Watch: ONE Championship heavyweight contender Anatoly Malykhin's knockout debut

Anatoly 'Sladkiy' Malykhin, the ONE Championship heavyweight, sent a message to the entire division in his debut last year. This message was a resounding declaration that he is a problem for anyone unfortunate enough to face him inside the cage. Brazilian jiu-jitsu blackbelt Alexandre 'Bebezao' Machado received this message the hard way.

A powerful wrestler, Malykhin patiently found his distance early then executed a frightening snap-down that nearly sent Machado's head through the canvas. From there, it was wrestling 101 as 'Sladkiy' kept 'Bebezao' in an unshakable turtle position. The Russian powerhouse eventually transitioned to a crucifix position and landed hellacious strikes on Machado's head.

The referee had no choice but to stop the fight. Malykhin's lockdown crucifix looked impossible for Machado to get out of, and the stoppage saved the Brazilian from further punishment.

The battle was swift and furious but also showcased Malykhin's patience and resolve. He didn't explode and rained down swarming punches once he got the fight to the mat. Instead, the Russian heavyweight patiently worked to get to a position that would allow him to land fight-ending blows.

Watch the entire fight here:

Anatoly Malykhin will headline ONE Championship: Bad Blood against an equally dangerous heavyweight

Due to the cancelation of a few fights on the card (including the main event), Anatoly Malykhin's bout with Kirill Grishenko has been moved to the headlining spot of ONE: Bad Blood. The huge collision is set for an interim heavyweight strap as current ONE champion Arjan Bhullar cannot defend due to contractual issues.

Politics and personal issues aside, this bout is the perfect clash to determine who will eventually face the dominant Bhullar next. Belarusian Kirill Grishenko is a hardened mixed martial artist with a complete skill set to boot. His powerful Greco-Roman wrestling and elite striking are melded seamlessly into one style.

Both heavyweights have strong wrestling pedigrees to dictate where the fight goes but also the knockout power to end it at any moment. It's almost eerie, however, how both contenders are similar to the champion's repertoire of strengths as well. Be sure to tune in tonight to see the drama and action unfold.

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim