Watch: Heavyweights get heated ahead of ONE Championship: Bad Blood

The co-main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood is becoming true to the event's name.

In a recent preview video released by the organization, we witness tension rising within the heavyweight ranks. Since reigning ONE heavyweight champion 'Singh' Arjan Bhullar couldn't defend his title due to contractual issues, ONE decided to create an interim belt.

In the video, we see the confident champion speak on his take on when and where he'll defend his title:

"He doesn't decide when. He doesn't decide where. I decide those things. I'm the king."

In response to Bhullar's refusal to defend the belt, undefeated heavyweight contender Anatoliy 'Sladkiy' Malykhin believes that the champion is not ready for the best. ONE pitted Malykhin against fellow undefeated heavyweight Kirill Grishenko for the interim strap. The two will collide in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood.

As for Grishenko, he believes that Malykhin is a much tougher fight than the champion Bhullar. The Belarusian heavyweight, however, doesn't care much as to who he'd face for the belt. He's just happy that he's in this position as he's worked hard to get here.

With the two having a mutual dislike for the current undisputed king, they'll face each other for a belt they believe is the one true championship.

Someone's "0" has to go in the co-main event of ONE Championship: Bad Blood

It's always a compelling fight to watch when two warriors who've never tasted defeat collide in the ring. At ONE Championship: Bad Blood on February 11, two undefeated heavyweight contenders will lock horns for the interim belt.

Anatoliy Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko are finishing machines inside the cage. The thing about heavyweight fighters is that they don't need much to finish fights. Their sheer size and power alone can shut their opponents' lights off with just a few strikes.

With two unbeaten heavyweight strikers trying to take each other's heads off for the title, do not blink. Someone's going to be sleeping on the canvas at any moment.

Be sure to tune in on February 11 to watch the drama and action unfold.

