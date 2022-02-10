Watch: The ONE Championship fight that put European Muay Thai back on the map

ONE Championship flyweight superstar Jonathan 'The General' Haggerty has always been one of the best Farang (foreign fighters) in Muay Thai. His combination of length and footwork has become a problem for both traditional Thai boxers and foreign fighters alike.

It wasn't until his 2019 war against Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, however, that the world truly recognized Haggerty's place amongst the greatest today.

In a fight considered one of the greatest upsets in ONE Super Series, Haggerty threw everything but the kitchen sink against the legendary Thai. One would think that 'The General' would be intimated by Sam-A, who's had over 350 wins under his belt coming into the fight. Haggerty, however, fought like he owned every corner of the ring.

Early on, the then-22-year old used his quickness and length to establish a rhythm and break Sam-A from a distance. After a while, the tough-as-nail Sam-A was already wearing the damage on his face.

As the fight went on, the veteran Thai rallied back by successfully closing the distance and damaging Haggerty inside the pocket and the clinch. This is where Haggerty proved that he's not just a talented fighter, but also a hardened warrior worthy of the strap.

The Brit kickboxer held his ground and fought back just as valiantly, bloodied and all. In the end, Haggerty won the decision, winning the ONE Championship belt. He also made the likes of European Muay Thai legend Ramon Dekkers very proud.

Watch the full fight highlights here:

Jonathan Haggerty looks to notch a win over another Thai at ONE Championship: Bad Blood

At ONE: Bad Blood on February 11, Jonathan Haggerty looks to be on track to winning back his flyweight belt as he faces Mongkolpetch Petchyindee.

Haggerty lost his belt to Rodtang in 2019 and failed to gain it back in their rematch last year. Despite that, however, 'The General' is still determined that he'll wear gold again.

Haggerty has since bounced back with two straight wins against Taiki Naito and Arthur Meyer. 'The General' is looking to go through Monkolpetch in a fight that could very well determine the next belt contender.

Monkolpetch, however, has not been beaten in ONE Super Series and is confident that Haggerty has a weakness that he can exploit.

Tune in on Friday, February 11, to see the action and drama unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard