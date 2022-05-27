"I don’t think anyone is dangerous except for Superbon" - Tawanchai likes ONE Championship's featherweight Muay Thai landscape

ONE Championship's rising Muay Thai star Tawanchai PK.Saenchai is set to face promotional newcomer Niclas Larsen at ONE 158 next Friday. The highly technical "Muay Femur" practitioner has been marvelous in his run in the promotion thus far.

His unbelievable dismantling of former training partner and divisional standout Saemapetch Fairtex earlier this year made him one to look out for.

Tawanchai credits his recent success to his decision to move up to featherweight as he was draining himself too much while fighting in lower weight classes. Speaking to ONE Championship, the Pattaya native said:

“In the lighter division, I had to control my weight. I had to eat less in order not to gain weight. So my energy dropped, and I couldn’t perform weight training to improve my natural muscle mass effectively."

He further said:

“But in the featherweight division where I’m more natural, I can progress in strengthening and conditioning my muscles according to my natural body structure. And I think it is more beneficial to my performance. I think I’ll be more agile, and my weapons will be even stronger.”

His decision paid off as Tawanchai looked healthy and strong whilst still maintaining his speed and technique. Now that he's firmly situated in the featherweight division, there's a new set of killers Tawanchai has to deal with. He is, however, not all too worried about it.

The 23-year-old fighter said:

“Although the featherweight division is stacked with the world’s top opponents, I’ll take it as a great challenge. I fear no one, no matter how good they are. I am more than ready to fight. However, I won’t forget to improve myself and get rid of my weaknesses to be on par with the best in this division. I don’t think anyone is dangerous except for Superbon. He is superb and in top form right now. He is also my idol. I always study his training and his performances. But I am not afraid of him. I am ready to face him anytime.”

This is a bold statement considering that ONE's featherweight Muay Thai and kickboxing divisions include legends like Giorgio Petrosyan, Chingiz Allazov and current ONE Muay Thai champ Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

It will no doubt be interesting to see Tawanchai take on Superbon Singha Mawynn. Undoubtedly, the bout would be quite the showdown of technical striking at the highest level.

Tawanchai headlines ONE Championship 158 against newcomer Niclas Larsen

ONE Championship's next event, ONE 158, will be headlined by Tawanchai PK.Saenchai as he welcomes the unorthodox striker Niclas Larsen to the ONE circle. It will be an interesting clash of styles for sure.

Moreover, the co-main event will be an explosive bout with serious title ramifications as two of the scariest bantamweight knockout artists, Kwon Won Il and Fabricio Andrade, will lock horns. It's a classic "unstoppable force meets an immovable object" as this co-headlining clash isn't expected to go the entire distance.

