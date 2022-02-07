5 of the fastest fighters in ONE Championship

Without a doubt, ONE Championship houses some of the best combat athletes in the world. Showcasing fights across MMA, kickboxing, Muay Thai and submission grappling, the Asian organization employs the best of the best from different martial arts backgrounds.

People love athletes for their awesome feats of strength, speed, agility and just overall control of their anatomy. At ONE, you'll see the highest levels of athleticism from different disciplines and bear-witness to the marvelous feats the human body can truly achieve.

Just look at this suplex-turned-armbar submission by ONE flyweight Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson back when he was dominating in the UFC:

Today, on the topic of athleticism, we will focus on fighters' speed. In combat sports, being fast is more than just getting from point A to point B in the least amount of time possible. It's more complicated and nuanced than that. We have to take into account positioning, timing, vision and technique to execute moves within the blink of an eye.

With that said, we will list down five ONE fighters who exemplify, in one way or another, exceptional speed inside the ring. We know we can't possibly reduce the list to just five, but we're listing down the ones that leave the the most impression on us.

With that said, let's get on with the list.

#5. ONE Championship featherweight Muay Thai fighter Tawanchai P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym

In the sport of Muay Thai, or any combat sport that involves striking, much of how someone defends an attack relies on timing. Most fighters have a "tell" when they're about to throw something big like a haymaker or a head kick. Good defenders can read someone's tell and defend the oncoming strike cleanly.

22-year old ONE Championship Muay Thai sensation Tawanchai P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym, however, has no tell. This makes him one of the fastest fighters in the sport as his opponents barely have enough time to react to his debilitating strikes.

Just look at that beautiful headkick that Tawanchai threw with barely any set up whatsoever. He just blasted Sean Clancy with a headkick so fast that the Irish fighter barely saw coming.

Tawanchai's unbelievable ability to throw his kicks as fast as his jabs makes him perhaps the fastest kicker in ONE Super Series and a deserving spot on our list.

Watch his full fight with Sean Clancy here:

Edited by Harvey Leonard