5 ONE Championship Super Series knockouts you should see

ONE Championship is changing the game with its revolutionary ONE Super Series.

Ever since its inception in 2018, ONE Super Series has produced some of the most heart-stopping moments in martial arts. Featuring the very best in kickboxing and Muay Thai, ONE Super Series has amassed a plethora of knockouts FOR its library.

Just look at this stunning walk-off KO by Muay Thai superstar Tawanchai P.K Saenchaimuaythaigym:

There's more to where that came from. From concussive punches and razor-sharp elbows to jaw-dropping head kicks, ONE Championship Super Series never runs out of action. From notable legends like Giorgio Petrosyan, Nong-O Gaiyanghadao and Rodtang Jitmuangnon, ONE Super Series has a murderers' row of killers capable of shutting the lights off in an instant.

Today we list 5 of the most entertaining and unbelievable knockouts in ONE Championship's Super Series. The kind of knockouts you wouldn't believe just happened.

#5. Han Zi Hao's right hand from hell (ONE Championship: Pursuit of Greatness)

Former Top King Muay Thai World Champion and ONE Championship bantamweight kickboxer Han Zi Hao is like a volcano. Just when you think he's dormant, the seemingly timid Han explodes out of nowhere with absolute fury.

The Zhengzou native opts to wait and calculate as he finds openings for his lethal counterstrikes. Once the Chinese Sanda expert sees an opening, however, it's a world of pain for his opponents.

Han's perfect display of cunning and fight IQ was on full display against Ryan Jakiri of the Philippines. The Chinese kickboxer started slow, allowing Jakiri a false sense of confidence as he came out blasting with kicks and punches.

Midway into the first round, Jakiri seemed to be busier as Han looked like he couldn't pull the trigger. With a minute and 26 seconds left in the round, however, Han exploded with a right hand straight from hell.

After having his kick caught by Jakiri, instead of moving away Han went in with a high block to shield his incoming right hand. The result was a perfect right cross Jakiri never saw coming. The Filipino was out before he hit the canvas.

Watch the full fight here:

