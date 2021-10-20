ONE Championship: Giorgio Petrosyan gives update from hospital after knockout loss against Superbon

ONE: First Strike was capped off by Superbon Banchamek's spectacular knockout victory over Giorgio Petrosyan. A high kick to the chin sent the Armenian boxer to the floor in the second round. He was hospitalized soon after the bout.

Days after the fight, Petrosyan revealed that he had suffered a broken jaw and needed surgery. He also thanked his fans and supporters for their concern.

"Yesterday evening, my jaw was fixed with two plates. The surgery went well. I feel better already. Thanks to all for the support. I will keep you updated," said Petrosyan.

'The Doctor' suffered his third loss in 111 professional bouts. The last time Petrosyan lost was in Glory 12: New York, back in November 2013. He was knocked out by Andy Ristie at the 43-second mark of the third round.

There is still no word on Petrosyan's plans for the future. However, if he wants a rematch against Superbon, he may have to accumulate a few victories in ONE Championship.

Superbon still respects Petrosyan after ONE: First Strike

Superbon took home the lightweight kickboxing championship belt at ONE: First Strike. The Thai fighter claimed that he still had the utmost respect for Petrosyan, who he looked up to earlier in his career.

"It’s such an honor for me to get a chance to compete with him. He’s one of the best and one of the fighters on my wishlist that I wanted to compete with," said Superbon during the post fight press conference. "Apart from Buakaw [Banchamek], there’s only him that I want to face inside the ring. Let’s say that he’s kind of like my idol and I do respect him but however, I won in this fight. I feel happy more than ever."

The win over the kickboxing icon puts Superbon on a pedestal, but he refuses to get his name into the GOAT conversation. The Thai fighter feels that he has more to prove to be considered in the discussion.

