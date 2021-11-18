Lito Adiwang is the most explosive fighter in ONE Championship today

Lito 'Thunder Kid' Adiwang is everything his nickname suggests. Whether it's striking or grappling, the Filipino explodes like thunder on his opponents. His speed, power, and cardio are something rarely seen in any sport. On November 26, we'll get to marvel at this human highlight reel at ONE: NEXTGEN III. Adiwang will headline the stacked 6-fight card with a match against ONE newcomer Jared 'The Monkey King' Brooks.

ONE Championship strawweight Lito Adiwang's fighting background, MMA record, and highlights

The former Philippine national Wushu champion Lito Adiwang grew up impoverished in rural regions of his native land. Desperate to support his family, Adiwang turned to boxing and other means to make ends meet. Soon enough, the talented striker decided to deepen his martial arts knowledge by training in Muay Thai and Wushu. After becoming a national champion in Wushu and winning numerous medals in other combat sports, Adiwang decided to venture into MMA.

After aligning himself with the famed MMA gym Team Lakay, Adiwang acquired the team's trademark kickboxing assault and high-altitude cardio. What separates him from his teammates, however, is Adiwang's unbelievable explosiveness. He just unleashes kicks, knees, elbows, punches, and grappling transitions without pause. Once he pulls the trigger, this human buzzsaw never stops. It's dizzying to watch.

Having been stopped inside distance just once, Lito has amassed an impressive MMA record of 13-3. After making the rounds in local MMA promotions in the Philippines, Adiwang made a serious impact on ONE Championship in 2018. The dangerous kickboxer dominated Rich Franklin's ONE Warrior series by winning three straight fights. From there, it was off to the races for Adiwang.

With just one dent in his otherwise unblemished ONE Championship record, the Filipino dynamo is more dangerous than ever. 'Thunder Kid' always aims to overwhelm his opposition and he's largely successful at that. In his last few outings, Adiwang used pace and dynamics to stop frustrate opponents.

It will be interesting to see Adiwang face arguably his toughest foe to date in former UFC and Bellator fighter Jarred Brooks. The wrestling-based American fighter will look to sap Adiwang's momentum with smothering grappling. We'll just have to tune in to find out if Lito Adiwang' ascent continues.

