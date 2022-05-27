"Wasted no time" - ONE Championship showcases the lightning quick finishing ability of Fabricio Andrade

ONE Championship bantamweight banger Fabricio 'Wonder Boy' Andrade has been making headlines since he last mopped the floor with his opponent. The wild Brazilian powerhouse was last seen folding Team Lakay's Jeremy Pacatiw with a piercing knee to the gut.

ONE recently posted a clip of the knockout on Twitter:

"@fabriciowdb wasted no time locking in another W in his last fight. Does "Wonder Boy" have what it takes to finish Korean sensation Kwon Won Il next Friday at ONE 158? #ONE158 | 3 June"

The lightning-fast knee collided with Pacatiw's ribcage and judging from the look on his face, it must have felt like a thousand hells happening at once. You don't want to be on the business end of one of Andrade's knee strikes. Or any strike, for that matter.

The match happened at ONE: Full Circle in February and by all accounts solidified the legitimacy of Andrade's power. The KO blow also happened at 1:37 in the very first round. Talk about quick.

Fabricio Andrade will collide with another KO artist at ONE Championship 158

At ONE 158 on June 3, Fabricio Andrade will face perhaps his toughest challenge to date in the form of another dangerous knockout artist. South Korean dynamo 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il has been taking out top contenders by way of his cinderblocks for fists.

Next Friday, the Brazilian and the South Korean will use their powerful weapons to determine who will fight for the title next. 'Wonder Boy' vs. 'Pretty Boy'. Has a nice ring to it.

Andrade is on a dominant six-fight win streak at the moment, while Kwon has recorded three straight KO wins in ONE Championship. This clash of powerful titans may just determine who is next in line to face champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes for the belt.

In the main event of the night, a Muay Thai showdown will take place between one of the rising stars of the division and a dangerous promotional newcomer. Lightning-fast Tawanchai PK.Saenchai will welcome Danish Niclas Larsen to the ONE circle. It will be quite interesting to see how the Thai's highly-technical and fast strikes deal with Larsen's unorthodox style of Muay Thai.

