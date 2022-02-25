Reinier de Ridder submits Kiamrian Abbasov to defend the middleweight title at ONE: Full Circle

ONE: Full Circle was able to deliver on its promise as the fight card provided action-packed contests from start to finish inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The main event had Reinier de Ridder retaining the ONE Championship middleweight title against Kiamrian Abbasov. 'The Dutch Knight' was true to his word and scored his 10th career submission victory with an arm-triangle choke in the third round.

The dominating win made Reinier de Ridder $50,000 richer after getting the fighter bonus.

In the co-main event, Roman Kryklia was too powerful for Murat Aygun to handle. The Ukrainian kickboxer defended the light heavyweight kickboxing belt easily, knocking out his opponent at 2:32 in the first round to secure the victory. Kryklia also earned the $50,000 fighter bonus at ONE: Full Circle.

The most hyped fight in ONE: Full Circle was a trilogy bout between Aung La N Sang and Vitaly Bigdash. It delivered another hard-hitting bout. Bigdash controlled the match with his takedowns as he rolled his way to a unanimous decision victory.

The third fight on the main card was an action-packed featherweight kickboxing bout between Tayfun Ozcan and Enriko Kehl. With better in-ring control and strategy, Ozcan was an easy choice for the judges to take home the victory.

Guto Inocente showcased his power in his first kickboxing bout at ONE Championship. The Brazilian's strikes were too much for Bruno Susano to handle as Inocente knocked him out in the second round.

Kicking off the main card was a bantamweight clash. Fabricio Andrade landed a knee to the body and finished Jeremy Pacatiw in less than a hundred seconds in the first round. 'The Wonderboy' stays undefeated in four bouts in ONE Championship.

Action during the lead card at ONE: Full Circle

This entire fight card was stacked and the lead card of ONE: Full Circle gave fans a great appetizer.

Former ONE welterweight champion Zebaztian Kadestam had a brilliant performance in his bout against Valmir da Silva. 'The Bandit' took out his opponent with a stunning combination in the first round to end his three-fight skid.

The bantamweight Muay Thai clash between Chris Shaw and Vladimir Kuzmin treated fans to three action-packed rounds. The strategic striking helped Kuzmin earn all the judges' nods.

Smilla Sundell showed her ferocity in her kickboxing match against Diandra Martin. The 17-year-old fighter impressed and finished the job at the 1:35 mark in the third round. She put down her opponent with a straight left-hand punch to the chin during the third round.

An intense middleweight bout between Daniyal Zailanov and Yuri Simoes took place as both fighters engaged in a grappling battle. After three full rounds, a tight split-decision victory was given to Zailanov.

In the first kickboxing event of ONE: Full Circle, Daniel Puertas prevailed over the resilient Jidou Yibu after three rounds, via a tight split decision.

Drex Zamboanga opened up the evening by throwing a barrage of punches against Rahul Raju. The bout finished in just 65 seconds of the first round with a knockout, as the Filipino fighter made a thunderous debut in the lightweight division.

Official Results of ONE: Full Circle

Middleweight - MMA: Reinier de Ridder def. Kiamrian Abbasov via Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) (0:57 of Round 3)

Light Heavyweight - Kickboxing: Roman Kryklia def. Murat Aygun (Punches and Kicks) (2:32 of Round 1)

Catchweight (209 lbs) - MMA: Vitaly Bigdash def. Aung La N Sang via Unanimous Decision

Featherweight - Kickboxing: Tayfun Ozcan def. Enriko Kehl via Unanimous Decision

Heavyweight - Kickboxing: Guto Inocente def. Bruno Susano via TKO (Punches) (2:22 of Round 2)

Bantamweight - MMA: Fabricio Andrade def. Jeremy Pacatiw via KO (Knee)

Catchweight (192 lbs) - MMA: Zebaztian Kadestam def. Valmir da Silva via KO (Punches) (1:26 of Round 1)

Bantamweight - Muay Thai: Vladimir Kuzmin def. Chris Shaw via Unanimous Decision

Catchweight (128 lbs) - Muay Thay: Smilla Sundell def. Diandra Martin via TKO (Punches) (1:35 of Round 3)

Middleweight - MMA: Daniyal Zainalov def. Yuri Simoes via Split Decision

Flyweight - Kickboxing: Daniel Puertas def. Jiduo Yibu via Split Decision

Lightweight - MMA: Drex Zamboanga def. Rahul Raju via KO (Punches) (1:05 of Round 1)

Edited by Aziel Karthak