Watch: ONE Championship light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia's highlight reel

Towering ONE Championship light heavyweight kickboxing champion Roman Kryklia is a problem inside the ring. The former KLF Heavyweight Kickboxing world champion has had over 50 professional fights under various rulesets and won 25 via knockout.

Watching how he operates inside the ring, it's easy to see why. Standing at 6-foot 6-inches tall and with a wingspan akin to a professional basketball player, Kryklia uses his physical assets to their full extent.

The Ukrainian powerhouse utilizes solid straight punches to punish his opponents from a distance where he can't be reached. He uses the same reach to blast his opponents with debilitating kicks to the legs, body and head without them even coming close to hitting him.

His masterful movement is similar to a man 50 pounds lighter as Kryklia can move in, out and around his opponents fluidly.

'Fluidity' might be the best word to describe the ONE light heavyweight champion's striking prowess.

He combines his attacks to the body and head with punches, kicks and knees that seamlessly flow with each other. There's no stiffness in his movement. Kryklia fluidly throws his combinations like a dancer moving his body in perfect coordination.

Roman Kryklia starts the year by co-headlining ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

On January 14, at ONE: Heavy Hitters, ONE Championship opens the year with a bang. The stacked 12-fight event will showcase explosive bouts across kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA from the lead card to the main card.

In the co-main event, Roman Kryklia will defend his light heavyweight throne against Murat 'The Butcher' Aygun.

Though Aygun looks similar in stature to Kryklia's previous opponents in ONE Championship, the Turkish-Dutch kickboxers might pose different problems. The stocky Dutchman has only lost once in his nearly decade-long career.

The confident Kryklia, however, has studied his January 14 opponent extensively and has deemed him "predictable." Whether or not that is true is yet to be determined. We'll have to tune in on January 14 to find out.

