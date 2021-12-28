Watch: Insane knockouts from the stars of ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

ONE Championship cannot have an event called 'Heavy Hitters' without knockout artists on the card, can they?

On January 14, ONE opens the year with an event filled with fighters who can shut the lights off at any instant. Aptly called ONE: Heavy Hitters, this 12-fight event will feature explosive fights across kickboxing, Muay Thai and MMA.

In a YouTube video recently released by ONE Championship, they compiled the most stunning knockouts from fighters featured in Heavy Hitters. From the lead card to the main card, all bouts look like they won't hear the final bell.

The lead card alone can have its own event. You have fighters like Robin Catalan, Meng Bo, Leandro Ataides, Beybut Isaev and Troy Worthen.

The main card will be opened by Jeremy 'The Jaguar' Miado, famous for producing one of the most insane flying knee KO's in history. Also included on the main card is Muay Thai superstar aptly named Supergirl in her sophomore effort in ONE.

The main card will also showcase two of the most frightening Muay Thai wrecking balls in ONE Championship: Saemapetch and Tawanchai.

If you want a taste of what that fight might look like, just check out this walk-off KO by Tawanchai:

The entire event will be co-headlined and headlined by two title bouts.

In the co-main event, ONE's towering kickboxing light heavyweight champion Roman Kryklia will look to defend his belt against Murat Aygun. In the main event, ONE's dominant women's strawweight champion Xiong Jing Nan will face a new challenger in submission expert Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura.

For the full knockout reel video, watch it here:

A clash of styles will headline ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

ONE: Heavy hitters will feature a main event for the ages. ONE Championship strawweight champion 'The Panda Bear' Xiong Jing Nan has almost cleared her division.

Standing in her way, however, might be her toughest, if not most, interesting challenge to date. No.4-ranked Japanese submission specialist Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura is a submission expert of a different kind.

In a sport that demands every athlete to be as well-rounded as possible, Miura has one clear path to victory: her scarf-hold armlock. Miura repeatedly finds ways to submit her opponents with her trademark armlock, even when they know it's coming. It's like having a pro wrestling signature move.

Miura's armlock allowed her to own the most submission wins in ONE strawweight history. The champion Xiong, on her end, owns the most knockouts.

This main event clash of styles is surely interesting to see. Tune in on January 14 to watch the drama and action unfold.

Edited by Harvey Leonard