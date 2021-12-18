ONE Championship Event: what's next after ONE: Winter Warriors?

The next ONE Championship event will kickstart 2022 with a massive bang. Aptly titled ONE: Heavy Hitters, the card is set for January 14 and will feature knockout power from top to bottom.

This new ONE Championship event will feature a main event for the ages. ONE Championship strawweight world champion 'The Panda Bear' Xiong Jing Nan is on the verge of clearing out her weight class. Standing in her way is no.4-ranked Japanese submission specialist Ayaka 'Zombie' Miura.

With the champion holding the record for most knockouts at strawweight and the challenger owning the most submissions, be ready for an epic clash of styles.

The co-main event will also be a title bout between towering champion Roman Kryklia and stocky challenger Murat Aygun. With Kryklia’s ONE light heavyweight kickboxing title on the line, prepare to witness a clash between precision and power.

Furthermore, fans will get to witness the matchup between Saemapetch and Tawanchai, the ONE Championship debut of Khabib Nurmagomedov’s protege Saygid Izagakhmaev, and Muay Thai phenom Supergirl's return to action.

On January 14, the world will witness the return of one of the most dominant champions in ONE Championship today. ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan is running out of challengers in her division.

Even fellow dominant female champion Angela 'Unstoppable' Lee couldn't topple the 125-pound champion off her throne. The two have one win each in an epic rivalry that might see a trilogy fight some time next year.

Before that happens, however, Xiong has to go through a different kind of puzzle in Ayaka Miura. The Japanese submission machine has a clear-cut path to almost all of her stoppage wins: her scarfhold keylock.

MMA has evolved tremendously across the decades since its birth. Today, the best fighters have the most complete and balanced combination of techniques. One doesn't simply rely on one move or one set of techniques anymore.

Miura, however, is a rarity as she repeatedly finds a way to get her opponents to succumb to her signature armlock. It's like having a pro wrestling finishing move. It's strange but very interesting to witness getting pulled off repeatedly.

It sure will be interesting to see how the champion avoids getting lured into the challenger's dangerous lair. Tune in on January 14 to watch the drama and action unfold. You simply cannot miss this epic ONE Championship event.

