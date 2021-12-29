Kiamrian Abbasov teases possible title defense in latest Instagram post 

Kiamrian Abbasov has dropped a cryptic message regarding his next appearance in ONE Championship.

The ONE welterweight world champion posted a collage of pictures showing his hand raised and another with the championship belt on his shoulder in his latest Instagram post. The caption read: “soon.”

Kiamrian Abbasov’s short caption showed that he could well be on his way to a sixth appearance in the Singapore-based promotion in 2022.

There has been no confirmation on who the Kyrgyzstan native will face in his next title defense, but on paper, there are three possible options for the champion, who is on a five-fight win streak.

The first of the lot could be Murad Ramazanov, the Russian athlete who defeated Zebaztian Kadestam at ONE: Winter Warriors II this month.

Another athlete yearning for a title shot versus Kiamrian Abbasov is 31-year-old Raimond Magomedaliev. Both Russian stars have earned three successive wins in the division and are clear contenders for the title.

ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion Reinier de Ridder is another option for the hard-hitting Kiamrian Abbasov. The Dutch grappling expert is keen to become the first-ever MMA star to simultaneously hold three world titles in separate weight classes.

Abbasov seems to prefer the third option the most. The 28-year-old even sent out a warning to the two-division world champion in an Instagram post on November 30.

Will Kiamrian Abbasov defend his championship strap in 2022?

With three world title fights already booked for the first two ONE events in 2022, Kiamrian Abbasov should be ready to put his world title on the line at some point next year.

The promotion has confirmed two fight cards for 2022 and will announce more exciting events throughout the next 12 months.

At ONE: Heavy Hitters, set for Friday, January 14, ONE light heavyweight kickboxing world champion Roman Kryklia defends his golden strap versus Dutch-Turkish challenger Marat Aygun. ONE strawweight world champion Xiong Jing Nan also defends her title against Japan’s Ayaka Miura in the main event.

Earlier this week, the promotion revealed that Anatoly Malykhin and Kirill Grishenko will battle it out for the ONE heavyweight world title at ONE: Only The Brave, slated for Friday, January 28.

