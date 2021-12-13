Reinier De Ridder calls out Kiamrian Abbasov, welterweight king responds

Reinier de Ridder is itching to get back into action and strap more gold around his waist in the process.

The ONE light heavyweight and middleweight world champion took Instagram to call out ONE welterweight world champion ‘Brazen’ Kiamrian Abbasov. Within an hour, Abbasov responded with fire emojis, which appeared to indicate that he’s ready for the challenge.

Reinier de Ridder wrote in the caption:

“the #champchamp needs a #challenge Hey @onechampionship this one is long over due. I have been waiting for #8months it’s time right now! @kiamrian_abbasov”

Earlier this year, Abbasov was looking to move up in weight to challenge de Ridder. ‘The Dutch Knight’ subsequently shared his opinion on how a potential bout between the two should play out. Speaking to ONE Championship in November, he said:

“I think I’d be very dominant in a fight with Abbasov. Just because I’m better everywhere. I’m taller, I’m stronger, I’m rangier, I’m heavier, and he gets taken down by almost anybody. So he’ll definitely get taken down by me. So I see myself finishing that fight early.”

Abbasov was last seen competing at ONE: Inside the Matrix II last year, where he successfully defended his world title against James Nakashima with a fourth-round knockout.

Reinier de Ridder chasing an unprecedented third world title

Reinier de Ridder is undefeated in ONE Championship since joining the promotion in 2018.

After a quick ascent up the rankings, he earned the right to face two-division world champion Aung La Nsang for his ONE middleweight world title. He shocked the world by halting 'The Burmese Python’s three-year dominance with a first-round submission at ONE: Inside the Matrix in October 2020.

Earlier this year, he went after Aung La Nsang’s ONE light heavyweight world title at ONE on TNT. This time, he needed all five rounds to capture the gold, but it was a dominant performance nonetheless.

'The Dutch Knight' expressed his desire to make even more history in his post-fight interview. He hinted at a potential move up to the heavyweight division to take on then-reigning champion Brandon Vera. He said:

“I got a belt here, I got a belt there. I got a spot for one more around my waist. Brandon Vera, what are you up to this summer?”

Watch de Ridder's full post-fight interview below:

Of course, Brandon Vera lost his title to Arjan Bhullar a few months later. Nevertheless, de Ridder's desire to win a third belt is stronger than ever, and a move down to welterweight could be a viable option.

Two-division world champions are rare in ONE Championship, but a three-division world champion would certainly be a first. Can Reinier de Ridder pull it off?

