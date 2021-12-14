Murad Ramazanov wants a welterweight title shot if he beats Zebaztian Kadestam

Murad Ramazanov thinks he should be given a shot at welterweight gold if he takes out a former division king at ONE: Winter Warriors II.

The undefeated Russian fighter, who meets Zebaztian ‘The Bandit’ Kadestam in the pre-taped event airing this Friday, December 17, has completely outclassed two of his foes in the Circle thus far.

In his promotional debut, Murad Ramazanov used his world-class wrestling against South Korean martial artist Bae Myung Ho en route to a TKO win at 4:53 of the first round.

Murad Ramazanov’s grappling was once again the deciding factor in his second ONE outing. The Makhachkala native swept aside Japanese rival Hiroyuki Tetsuka with his ground game before taking the clear-cut unanimous decision win.

A third victory seems within touching distance for the confident welterweight star. Given that it could come against an athlete who held the belt for close to a year this week, Murad Ramazanov is certain he will finally get the opportunity he has been waiting for since penning a deal with the Asian martial arts organization.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Murad Ramazanov had this to say on why he deserves a shot at the welterweight crown:

“In case of my victory, I should be the main contender for a title shot. I worked hard and I’m still working hard to get there. I deserve it. My main game plan is to come and conquer – veni, vidi, vici, if I can say so. I want to not only finish him, but I want to show a spectacular fight.”

Spectacular fights are almost guaranteed when Murad Ramazanov steps inside the circle. He owns a 10-0 resume and eight of those have come by way of knockout or submission.

Murad Ramazanov does not want to be known "as a good fighter," he wants to be known as "the best"

A huge victory for Murad Ramazanov against Kadestam this Friday will be an epic way for him to maintain his undefeated professional slate.

And should he claim the golden strap against Abbasov in the future, Murad Ramazanov hopes to continue evolving as a fighter because his ambition is way bigger than just becoming a world champion.

"Overall, I am approaching everything with greater responsibility and greater dedication. I want to not only be a good fighter, but I want to be the best.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard