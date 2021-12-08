What’s the Story: Zebaztian Kadestam vs. Murad Ramazanov at ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II

ONE Championship plans to close out the year with a card that will put a stamp on an action-packed 2021.

After the undeniable success of Winter Warriors, ONE Championship will ride the momentum towards Winter Warriors II. The six-fight main card will see the Asian organization go back to its MMA roots. It will be comprised of all MMA bouts, each having strong contenders pitted against each other.

One of the notable fights on the card is the return of former ONE welterweight world champion Zebaztian 'The Bandit' Kadestam. The former welterweight kingpin still has his sights set on gold despite losing two in a row and dropping his belt.

The wild, heavy-handed Swede plans to kickstart his comeback trail by taking out the division's next big thing.

Across the cage will be the undefeated mauler Murad Ramazanov. The Russian wrecking ball holds a perfect 10-0 record and has dominated everyone he's ever faced. Considered by many to be the future of ONE Championship's welterweight division, Ramazanov is getting closer to a title shot.

If the well-rounded Ramazanov can stifle the wild and unpredictable style of Kadestam, he'll surely be seen as the next threat to reigning ONE Championship welterweight champion Kiamrian Abbasov.

ONE Championship: Winter Warriors II will feature an interesting welterweight bout

When people say 'styles make fights', this bout between Zebaztian Kadestam and Murad Ramazanov encapsulates that statement perfectly.

The Swede former ONE champion loves to push forward and swing from the hip with knockout power. If you aren't careful with your footwork, Kadestam can corner you and put you out with lethal punches.

Ramazanov, being the more well-rounded fighter of the two, must look to grapple his way to victory. The undefeated welterweight's bodylock clinch is like a vice grip and he uses it so well against highly mobile fighters. Look for Ramazanov to lock in his clinch to drag his opponent to the ground and proceed to maul him there.

This clash of contrasting styles will surely be a treat to watch.

In the main event of Winter Warriors II, we'll see Team Lakay's Danny 'The King' Kingad fight former ONE Championship flyweight king Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov. The 14-2 Kingad hopes to make his way to a rematch with MMA GOAT contender Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson and then possibly get a title shot next year.

To do that, the Filipino buzzsaw has to go through the talented former Greco-Roman wrestling champion Akhmetov. 'The Kazakh' has already tasted gold after beating current ONE Championship flyweight champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes. Akhmetov then lost the belt to Moraes again in a rematch.

Vying for a trilogy fight with the champ, Akhmetov will not be an easy adversary to overcome.

Tune in on December 17 to watch the drama and action unfold.

