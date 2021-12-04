ONE Championship Event: what's next after ONE: Winter Warriors?

The next ONE Championship event is going to be just as exciting as the last one. After the resounding success of ONE: Winter Warriors, the Singapore-based promotion continues the momentum as the year ends with Winter Warriors II.

Set for December 17, the ONE Championship event will close out an epic year of fights with a bang. Showcasing an all-MMA card, Winter Warriors II will feature four members of the famed Filipino stable team Lakay Wushu.

Known for their world-class striking, explosiveness and cardio, team Lakay has been a staple of ONE Championship ever since the beginning. The main event will feature one of the team's most successful products, Danny 'The King' Kingad. The 14-2 flyweight, hailing from the mountainous region of the Philippines, looks set to get another crack at the gold.

Danny Kingad will have an uphill battle to conquer come December 17, so to speak. Across the cage will be former ONE flyweight champion Kairat 'The Kazakh' Akhmetov. The 27-2 Kazakhstani warrior has already beaten champion Adriano 'Mikinho' Moraes in his ONE debut but dropped the belt in the rematch. Akhmetov looks set to get past Kingad in dominant fashion to secure a trilogy fight with the champion.

The two were set to meet in 2019 in the ONE Flyweight World Grand Prix semifinals, however, Akhmetov was forced to withdraw from the fight due to injury. The fight has been postponed multiple times in the years that followed, building even more anticipation.

Both men have a history with the champion Moraes, so expect Kingad and Akhmetov to be extra motivated to make a statement in the ONE Championship event.

ONE Championship event Winter Warriors II will showcase team Lakay's finest

The ONE Championship event will also mark the return of Team Lakay veteran and former ONE bantamweight champion Kevin 'The Silencer' Belingon. 'The Silencer' will look to get back in the win column to secure another shot at gold in the future. Current ONE bantamweight champion Bibiano 'The Flash' Fernandes and Belingon had the greatest rivalry in ONE Championship history; and another dance would surely be worth watching. For that to happen, Belingon has to get past explosive Korean striker 'Pretty Boy' Kwon Won Il.

Elsewhere in the ONE Championship event will be the promotional debut of two of the younger team Lakay members. Former Brave FC bantamweight champ Mark Stephen 'The Sniper' Loman and 2-0 Jhanlo Mark 'The Machine' Sangiao will face Yusup 'Maestro' Saadulaev and Paul 'The Great King' Lumihi, respectively.

Also Read Article Continues below

This ONE Championship event will indeed end the year with a bang.

Edited by David Andrew