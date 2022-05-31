"Combos for DAYS" - Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai's striking aptitude ahead of ONE 158 main event

ONE Championship has shared a video of Tawanchai P.K. Saenchai throwing heavy combination strikes. The Muay Thai fighter returns this Friday, June 3, at ONE 158 in the headlining fight against Niclas Larsen.

On Instagram, ONE shared:

"Tawanchai PK.Saenchai's got combos for DAYS 💥 The Thai phenom battles Niclas Larsen for a shot at the ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title THIS FRIDAY at ONE 158!"

At just age 23, the Thai star has created an impressive resume for himself thus far in the sport. He was the 2018 Lumpinee Stadium fighter of the year and picked up a Professional Boxing Association of Thailand championship. Today he holds a record of 126 wins, 31 losses, and 2 draws.

He is best known for his striking, speed, and power. Tawanchai in ONE recently earned knockout finishes over Saemapetch Fairtex and Sean Clancy.

In the above video, he is throwing combinations against Saemapetch Fairtex, and in the video below is his impressive knockout over Sean Clancy.

At ONE 158, he will look to take a step closer to the title. However, Denmark's 'Dreamchaser' Niclas Larsen is standing in his way.

Niclas Larsen on Tawanchai

The two Muay Thai strikers will look to earn a contender's position in this title eliminator. In the ONE 158 main event, Tawanchai will face Larsen, and the Danish fighter says that he has the right tools to defeat the talented Thai striker.

Speaking to ONE Championship, Larsen shared the great respect he had for his opponent and said:

“Well, [he’s] just incredible. He has such a nice way of fighting. And he looks so confident when he fights. He looks so sharp, he becomes powerful. And he’s just a very good fighter. He’s a southpaw. He’s doing his thing, and he’s always dangerous. I believe that he will make me feel very lively when I fight him. I also believe that even though I really admire him and the way he fights, I have the ingredients to make it difficult for him.”

He will also be making his debut in the organization at age 32 against a much younger fighter. However, the Danish fighter said that he is experienced with pressure and knows how to handle it. He explained:

“I’ve been dreaming of this, and my nickname is also the ‘Dreamchaser,’ so it fits me very well that all that is happening. Of course, I feel some sort of pressure. But I also feel that now I’ve been in the game for quite a while, the pressure just brings out the best of me. When I meet a strong, very good, experienced, talented guy, it also brings the best out of me. So the pressure is turning into excitement. I’m more focused and more motivated. I’m more inspired.”

Larsen and Tawanchai will be hungry for victory at ONE 158 on June 3. This fight can be viewed on YouTube or at watch.onefc.com.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship



| 3 June Your first look at the ONE 158 fight card, headlined by a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title eliminator between Tawanchai and Niclas Larsen! Plus, a battle between bantamweight contenders Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il, the return of Buchecha, and MORE 🤩 #ONE158 | 3 June Your first look at the ONE 158 fight card, headlined by a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title eliminator between Tawanchai and Niclas Larsen! Plus, a battle between bantamweight contenders Fabricio Andrade and Kwon Won Il, the return of Buchecha, and MORE 🤩#ONE158 | 3 June https://t.co/heiM34xFqc

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far