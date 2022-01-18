Saemapetch surprised by Tawanchai’s game plan, refuses to give up on world title dreams

Saemapetch Fairtex went up against close friend Tawanchai PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym at ONE: Heavy Hitters last Friday, January 14.

Unfortunately for the former ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title challenger, he succumbed to yet another defeat on the global stage.

The Thai star has since revealed that he was not prepared for his 22-year-old rival’s onslaught of strikes. He believes that proved to be the determining factor in their co-main event fight at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Saemapetch told ONE Championship:

“Actually, the game plan was unexpected. I planned to observe him in the first round, watching Tawanchai’s movement. As far as I know, Tawanchai’s style is more defensive. I didn’t expect him to attack me like that. His attacks were so fast, and I got hit first... His large body and long reach gave him an advantage. And, his weapons are really heavy and devastating. And that power was further enhanced by wearing small MMA gloves. Whoever hits first will be the first one to earn a knockdown.”

Both athletes promised to put their close friendship aside to leave the Circle with a win last Friday in their 66.45kg catchweight contest. Saemapetch and Tawanchai traded low kicks at the start of the opening bell, hoping to land with power while disrupting each other’s style.

Tawanchai ate some powerful shots from his foe, but he worked behind his jab and teeps to prevent his opponent from fighting within range. The Chiang Mai native was still keen to close the distance and connect with powerful strikes.

However, during an exchange, Tawanchai landed a straight left counter which instantly floored the Fairtex athlete.

Saemapetch still hopeful of a rematch against Nong-O Gaiyanghadao

Saemapetch's loss to Tawanchai was his second consecutive setback, as it followed another tough defeat to Rittewada Petchyindee Academy late last year.

However, the No.1-ranked contender in the division is still keen to fix his errors, return to the Circle with more wins and perhaps have a rematch against Nong-O for the bantamweight crown.

Of his world title dreams, the Fairtex star said:

“Even though I already lost two consecutive fights, I haven’t lost my confidence at all. My goal is still the same – a world title rematch with Nong-O... I'm determined to return to my training and do it better next time. Any mistakes I made, I will take them as lessons. I’m sorry to disappoint the fans this time. But I need you all to continue supporting me. Next time, when I come back, I will be better than ever before.”

Edited by Harvey Leonard