Watch: ONE Championship previews Tawanchai vs. Saemapetch for ONE: Heavy Hitters

If you haven't paid attention to ONE Championship's year-opening event Heavy Hitters yet, this fight should pique your interest.

The Muay Thai battle between Tawanchai P.K. Saenchaimuaythaigym and Saemapetch Fairtex is a collision between knockout artists. It's not, however, just a clash between two brutish powerhouses.

Though both are known for ending fights in the blink of an eye, the two Muay Thai masters have different approaches to getting there. Saemapetch uses raw power, while Tawanchai uses technical precision.

It's a tale of a savage striker versus a master tactician. In his fight against Kulabdam and ONE Championship bantamweight champ Nong-O, Saemapetch exemplified intense combinations backed by his concussive power.

Saemapetch's raw power put Kulabdam down with a debilitating right cross to the body.

As for Tawanchai, his fight against Sean Clancy was a clinic in technical striking. Tawanchai made Clancy look like he didn't know what he was doing. He never telegraphs his punches and kicks and his strikes connect at an almost 100% rate. It's a delight to watch.

Tawanchai and Saemapetch clash on the main card of ONE Championship: Heavy Hitters

On January 14, ONE Championship opens the year with a bang. The stacked card, aptly called Heavy Hitters, is filled with bouts that might not see the final bell.

The 12-fight card is comprised of bouts contested in Muay Thai, kickboxing and MMA.

One of the Muay Thai clashes on the card is the explosive bout between Saemapetch and Tawanchai. This "brute force versus surgical technique" fight is a Muay Thai lover's dream.

It would be interesting to see who comes out on top of this fight, as the winner can get back to making a case for facing champion Nong-O next. Both are coming out of a loss but there are caveats to these L's.

A few months ago, Saemapetch lost to Rittewada due to a cut over his eye in a fight that he was arguably winning. As for Tawanchai, he lost a razor-close contest against Sittichai last year. Both fighters' stocks aren't on a decline and this bout can determine who gets a crack at gold in the near future.

