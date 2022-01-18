Nong-O Gaiyanghadao to defend Muay Thai world title against Alaverdi Ramazanov at ONE X

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao will put his ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title on the line at ONE X on Saturday, March 26.

The Muay Thai living legend will defend his belt for the fifth time against former ONE bantamweight kickboxing world champion Alaverdi ‘Babyface Killer’ Ramazanov at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

Nong-O has been on an undefeated run under the organization’s all-striking division, ONE Super Series. The Evolve MMA standout and coach is on a 7-0 run.

Fans can expect an intense battle between the pair and possibly a knockout from Nong-O. The 35-year-old from Sakon Nakhon, Thailand, took his career tally to 262-54-1 courtesy of a third-round knockout against countryman Rodlek PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym in his last appearance on the global stage.

Before that win, Nong-O’s right hand got the job done yet again. He left Saemapetch Fairtex knocked out cold on the canvas at 1:46 of the fourth stanza.

No.4-ranked ‘Babyface Killer’s’ unorthodox striking and massive height and reach advantage could prove to be decisive against the world champion. However, the challenger cannot rely on these two alone against the elusive defending world champion.

The Dagestani fighter enters this world title fight with a 62-6 record. Five of those wins have come under the ONE Super Series spotlight. Ramazanov claimed the promotion’s inaugural bantamweight kickboxing world title against China’s Zhang Chenglong in 2019. However, he fell short of his quest to defend his gold when he lost it to Capitan Petchyindee Academy.

‘Babyface Killer’ returned to his preferred striking art in November last year and sealed a first-round knockout against Pongsiri PK.Saenchai Muaythaigym.

The Russian is eager to claim his second world title in a different discipline. Now that he has his chance, he plans to make life difficult for the reigning world champion when they lock horns at ONE X.

Nong-O Gaiyanghadao’s experience will be key against Ramazanov

No athlete has been as successful as the Muay Thai veteran in ONE Super Series.

The Singapore-based striker, a four-time Lumpinee Muay Thai world champion, has held his championship belt for over 1000 days.

His counters, stinging punches, powerful knees and sharp kicks have led him to an unbeaten run in the promotion. The Thai's fight IQ, alongside a 317-fight resume, means that he has battled against every possible opponent from various Muay Thai or kickboxing backgrounds.

Edited by Harvey Leonard