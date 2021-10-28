ONE: X postponed to early 2022 says CEO Chatri Sityodtong

Chatri Sityodtong took to his Facebook account to break the news that ONE: X will have to be moved to early 2022 owing to a recent surge of COVID-19 cases in Singapore. The ONE CEO's post read:

"Due to the record high viral outbreak in Singapore, ONE: X will now take place early next year instead of December 5. The Singapore Government continues to do an extraordinary job in managing the situation for the country. I am full of gratitude and appreciation for its incredible leadership and excellence," Sityodong announced.

The main event of ONE: X pits Demetrious Johnson against Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a super fight featuring MMA and kickboxing in alternating rounds.

ONE Championship bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandez is also on the card and will put his title on the line against Brazilian fighter John Lineker. The other title fight in ONE: X will see defending featherweight champion Thanh Le take on Gary Tonon.

ONE Championship founder, chairman, and CEO Chatri Sityodtong also hinted in his social media post that he is excited to announce which fights will be added to ONE: X in the near future.

Other ONE Championship fight cards remain untouched

With ONE: X moved to early next year, Sityodtong also indicated in his statement that all other events would remain on their respective dates.

"Please note that our regular shows for November and December are expected to continue as per usual. It is a tricky time for everyone in Singapore, but I am confident that we will all get through these times by working together with compassion, resilience, creativity, and patience," said Sityodong.

There are five more events that ONE Championship has organized before wrapping up 2021. All of those fight cards will take place at Singapore Indoor Stadium in Kallang, Singapore.

ONE: X will be the celebration of ONE Championship on their tenth year of creating sporting events since September 2011. Over that span, the Singapore-based organization has expanded from MMA to kickboxing and eSports.

Edited by Avinash Tewari