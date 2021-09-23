Demetrious Johnson says special rules clash with Rodtang at ONE: 'X' could be 'most intriguing' fight of his career

Demetrious Johnson is gearing up for one of the most unique challenges of his illustrious career. In celebration of its 10-year anniversairy, ONE Championship has comprised a blockbuster card for December 5th with two world title fights alongside DJ's bout with Rodtang.

John Lineker will challenge Demetrious Johnson's training partner, Bibiano Fernandes for the bantamweight title while Garry Tonon will face featherweight champion Thanh Le.

As far as the rules for 'Mighty Mouse's fight go - there will be four three-minute rounds that will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA.

Speaking exclusively to SportsKeeda, Demetrious Johnson said:

"I'd say it's probably one of my most intriguing fights ever. Something different, out of the box. When I was an amateur I went back and forth. I was doing MMA then I'd do kickboxing, then I'd do MMA then I'd do chute boxe and I've done an amateur Muay Thai fight, so that's kind of how my amateur career was."

Demetrious Johnson knows he's in for a dangerous fight

With the first round being Muay Thai, some fans have suggested that all Demetrious Johnson has to do is survive the first round before easily submitting him in the second.

To that, the American says that 'surviving' isn't about running. He's going to have to fight Rodtang in the first, second, and maybe even the third and fourth rounds.

At just 24, Rodtang has had over 300 fights. He's currently the ONE flyweight Muay Thai world champion. He hits very hard and is exceptionally durable. Accordingly, Demetrious Johnson is aware that he's dealing with a very dangerous opponent:

"I think his hook, his pressure, his relentlessness, his chin. He's got a lot of weapons. He's got great kicks. He's probably the best pound-for-pound Muay Thai fighter in the world, so I've just gotta be strategically agile and smooth, use my head movement and just not be when he can just get off on me.

"It can be viewed more as like a video game. Him being like Stangief, the big guy who keeps coming forward and doesn't take any sh** and i'm like freaking Ken who moves fast, quicker and whatnot. It is a fun fight. It's supposed to be fun," Johnson added.

Demetrious Johnson is consistently mentioned as one of the greatest martial artists of all-time. Having already achieved so much in his career, he's clearly at a stage where he's relishing the chance to experiment and take on new challenges.

