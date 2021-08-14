Five MMA fighters that we want to see fight Rodtang

Thailand's Rodtang Jitmuangnong sits atop the proverbial Muay Thai pound-for-pound rankings with a long archive of opponents in his wake. After joining ONE Super Series in 2018, his talent was on full display in front of a global audience for the first time, and almost immediately, fans were drawn to his all-action style.

Nicknamed the 'Iron Man,' Rodtang loves to trade punches in the center of the ring. He aims to prove that he is stronger and tougher than the man he's facing. He has a chin made of iron and is always willing to throw hands no matter who he's up against. As a result, there haven't been many who have been able to withstand his raw power.

That being said, the ONE Championship roster is still full of worthy opposition for Rodtang, with lots of future matchups in the realm of possibility.

The beauty of the promotion is that Rodtang also shares the stage with many of the best mixed martial artists in the world. And while the Thai superstar has expressed his intent to one day transition to MMA, he also welcomes many fighters to cross the fence over to his side.

And so, this begs the question: could any of the ONE MMA fighters hang with Rodtang in a caged Muay Thai match?

While the ruleset falls in line with Rodtang's expertise, MMA fighters will be used to the small gloves. It would be interesting to see how these fighters could hold up to Rodtang's tremendous power.

With that in mind, here are five matchups versus Rodtang we'd like to see in ONE:

#1. Rodtang vs. Demetrious Johnson (30-4-1)

Demetrious Johnson (Photo courtesy of ONE Championship)

Rightfully perched atop the list is a potential matchup between Rodtang and one of the biggest stars in mixed martial arts: Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson. The American veteran made a name for himself by combining his lightning speed and world-class fight IQ with a vast martial arts repertoire. He is a 12-time UFC flyweight champion and a surefire legend in MMA.

In the past, Johnson has gone toe-to-toe with elite strikers such as Yuya Wakamatsu, Kyogi Horiguchi, and Dominick Cruz, among others. He joined ONE Championship in 2019 in a historic trade that saw former ONE welterweight champion Ben Askren shipped over to the UFC.

But make no mistake, Rodtang would be Johnson’s stiffest test to date when it comes to striking. But it’s hard to count out a guy with makeup and fighting intelligence like 'Mighty Mouse.'

Furthermore, Rodtang hinted at his openness to challenging Johnson in some capacity back in June, saying he would gladly accept a bout against the Washington native. While Johnson politely declined the offer, circumstances can change, and this evergreen idea will always be an exciting one.

