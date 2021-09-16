Who is Rodtang Jitmuangnon, the Muay Thai fighter scheduled to face Demetrious Johnson in a mixed MMA bout?

Rodtang Jitmuangnon is a 24-year-old Muay Thai practitioner. He's set to face off against Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest mixed martial artists of all time

Rodtang currently holds a professional Muay Thai record of 267 wins and 42 losses. He is currently signed to ONE Championship, where he's gone 10-0 and claimed the promotions Muay Thai flyweight title in the process.

However, as experienced as Rodtang may be in Muay Thai, he is yet to compete in a professional mixed martial arts fight.

Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Demetrious Johnson

ONE Championship CEO Chatri Sityodtong recently announced that there will be a unique superfight between Rodtang Jitmuangnon and former Demetrious Johnson.

The rules of the fight harken back to the early days of MMA. It merges two different sports into one event. There are set to be four rounds, which will alternate between Muay Thai and MMA. With two rounds of each discipline, the bout is set to be an intriguing affair.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman Chatri just announced ONE Championship X on December 5th.



Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang. Dear god



R1 - Muay Thai

R2 - MMA

R3 - Muay Thai

R4 - MMA Chatri just announced ONE Championship X on December 5th.



Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang. Dear god



R1 - Muay Thai

R2 - MMA

R3 - Muay Thai

R4 - MMA

Speaking on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani, Sityodtong gave the following reasoning for the decision to adopt such a unique ruleset for this fight.

“It’s so intriguing. Rodtang has three minutes to try to knock out DJ, but if DJ survives, there’s a lot of pressure on him. Because Rodtang then has to survive three minutes of DJ’s explosive wrestling and submissions. DJ is probably not gonna strike with him.”

You can check out the full episode of The MMA Hour, featuring Chatri Sityodtong, below:

The fight will take place on December 5 at an event titled ONE X. However, Rodtang vs. Johnson is not the only high-profile fight on the card. ONE Championship's current bantamweight champion Bibiano Fernandes will face former UFC fighter John 'Hands of Stone' Lineker.

Also Read

There is also another title fight set to go down. Current 145-pound champion Thanh Le will finally return from injury to defend his title. The challenger will be Gary Tonon, a multi-time BJJ No Gi world champion, who currently boasts a perfect 6-0 professional MMA record.

Edited by Harvey Leonard