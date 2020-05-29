Rodtang Jitmuangnon has a specific opponent in mind for Jonathan Haggerty

Rodtang "The Iron Man" Jitmuangnon

Jonathan “The General” Haggerty gave Rodtang “The Iron Man” Jitmuangnon all he could handle in their two ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Title bouts. First, he dropped the World Title to Rodtang in August 2019, and then he lost the rematch in January.

Still, Haggerty earned Rodtang Jitmuangnon’s respect, and now the Thai knows precisely who he wants to see his former foe battle next.

“I want to see him and Petchdam fight. I think it would be a very close fight and amazing for the fans to watch,” Rodtang Jitmuangnon said.

“It would be fun to see both of them fight each other.”

“The Iron Man” knows former ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Petchdam “The Baby Shark” Petchyindee Academy well. The two split a pair of matches at Thailand’s oldest Muay Thai arena, Rajadamnern Stadium.

“There are many Muay Thai fighters in this weight class who can fight with Haggerty," Rodtang said, "but from my point of view, I think Petchdam would be the best match."

The Brit’s incredible efforts against Rodtang Jitmuangnon, however, have endeared him to the Thai icon. The World Championship bouts have given him memories that they will always share.

“When I think about Haggerty or when I hear his name, I always think back about how we shared the ring. It’s one of the best memories of my life,” Rodtang Jitmuangnon said.

“He is the best foreigner in Muay Thai.”

Advertisement

The Bangkok resident’s intimate knowledge of both men is why he wants to see them clash in a Muay Thai bout in 2020. The Jitmuangnon Gym representative noted how evenly matched the potential contest would be, from their age to their respective styles.

“Petchdam and Haggerty were both already ONE World Champions – one was the kickboxing champion and one was the Muay Thai champion. Also, they have a similar age, body type, and fighting style, and their hearts are very similar, too.”

In the meantime, the 22-year-old Thai has plans of his own for 2020. Rodtang wants to challenge ONE Flyweight Kickboxing World Champion Ilias Ennahachi and become a two-sport king.

While Rodtang Jitmuangnon focuses on a new challenge, the proposed bout between Haggerty and Petchdam could help the contenders claim a rematch against Rodtang.

But for now, the two men will have to see things through, because “No.1” Nguyen Tran Duy Nhat is waiting in the wings for his shot at Rodtang – and a shot at World Championship glory.

Read More From ONE Championship:

Rika Ishige Willing To Challenge Her Indonesian Friend

Agilan Thani Wants A Second Shot At Zebaztian Kadestam

Mike Tyson And Vitor Belfort Link Up For Workout Session