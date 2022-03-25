“I think both of them have a 50-50 chance” - Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong predicts hard-fought battle between Superbon and Marat Grigorian

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong expects a kickboxing war when ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon puts his gold on the line against top-ranked challenger Marat Grigorian at ONE X: Grand Finale this Saturday, March 26.

Should the Thai striking star defeat Chingiz Allazov in the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship final on the first card of the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event, he will book a date with the champion, whoever that may be. Understandably, Sitthichai will have his eye locked on the title tussle that goes down later in the evening.

Speaking to ONE in a recent exclusive interview, he offered his opinion on how the much-anticipated bout will play out:

“I think both of them have a 50-50 chance. For Superbon vs. Marat fight, it’s a close matchup that's definitely fun to watch. Superbon has made big progress lately. He is much better and stronger in every aspect.”

His analysis is spot on. Superbon, often regarded as the top talent in kickboxing today, has made tremendous improvements over the past five years. The division king is extremely fluid in the attacking department and uses all the weapons in his arsenal to perfection.

Despite speaking highly of his compatriot, the Thai star admitted he would never underestimate Grigorian’s capability to take home the win. He knows the challenger has also made significant upgrades to his game.

Sitthichai has four wins over Grigorian in a rivalry that dates back to 2015. During the pair’s fifth showdown, he eventually lost to the 30-year-old European striker.

He said of the talented Armenian-born Belgian kickboxer:

“Marat, on the other hand, is a heavy hitter. I’ve fought him five times. He’s tough, powerful, and strong. He has improved his skills a lot as well. Before, I saw him use his punch as a signature weapon, but now I can see he can apply nice kicks and knees into the combination like Thai fighters.”

Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong backs Superbon to defend his featherweight kickboxing world title

Though he understands that Grigorian has the tools to defeat Superbon, the Sitsongpeenong Gym representative will vouch for his countryman when the action gets underway inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

When asked to pick a winner, he said:

“As I am Thai, I am cheering for Superbon, for sure.”

If Superbon wins, Sitthichai will be the next man to face off against his highly acclaimed compatriot under the ONE Super Series banner, provided he wraps up the Grand Prix with a win over Allazov.

The Thai fighters have shared the ring on three occasions so far, with Superbon leading the series 2-1.

Edited by Aziel Karthak