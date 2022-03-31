"I will come back stronger" – Marat Grigorian vows to return to winning ways after Superbon loss

Marat Grigorian will not let his loss to Superbon get the better of him. The Armenian athlete went toe-to-toe with the featherweight kickboxing world champion at ONE X: Grand Finale but couldn't find a way to earn a win against the Thai superstar.

He shared a short message on his Instagram account following his skid to the Singha Mawynn Muay Thai representative and promised his fans that he would return to challenge for the divisional gold again.

Marat Grigorian posted:

“Dear fans, Unfortunately, yesterday was not my day and best fight…our gameplan and training did not come out. Congratulations to my opponent for a good fight and victory. This is not the fight and style you all know me for, but like always [do], I will come back stronger. I hope we can do this fight over very soon!! See you all soon thx for the support!”

His aggressive style was no match for Superbon’s calm and controlled game plan last Saturday, March 26, at the promotion’s 10-year anniversary event.

The defending king set up various counter-attacking traps and used his knees, kicks, and accurate punches to diffuse his rival’s solid boxing work.

The challenger did have a couple of exchanges in the contest that swayed in his favor. However, it failed to compare to the Thai’s output throughout the 15-minute war.

Superbon’s victory inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium drew him level at one apiece in his rivalry against the Breda-based fighter.

Where does this defeat put Marat Grigorian?

Marat Grigorian’s loss, coupled with Chingiz Allazov’s ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix victory at ONE X, has mixed things up in the promotion’s 70.3kg kickboxing division.

As per the latest changes on ONE's official site, the Armenian has slipped to No. 2, while the Grand Prix winner climbed three spots to sit atop the most-stacked striking division in combat sports today.

Allazov will face Superbon next, which means Grigorian will most likely have a choice of either no. 3-ranked Giorgio Petrosyan or no. 4-ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong next.

Petrosyan has returned to training following his KO loss to Superbon last year, while Sitthichai’s run of wins came to an end against Allazov at ONE X.

