“After that KO, I was thinking he would get back up faster” – Marat Grigorian knows Superbon wants revenge after 29-second knockout

Marat Grigorian expects Superbon to be at his sparkling best when the two collide at ONE X: Grand Finale this Saturday, March 26. Despite the world champion's drastic improvements, the Armenian fighter still thinks his skillset will be too much for his old foe.

He pointed to his highlight-reel KO of the Thai star as a reminder of what fans can expect in their world title tussle tomorrow. In an interview with ONE, Marat Grigorian said:

“We have unfinished business because the last time we fought each other, I knocked him out in 29 seconds. So, he wanted [to get] me back. Actually, after that KO, I was thinking he would get back up faster, but he laid on the ground for a long time.”

Marat Grigorian broke Superbon's defense using a fast-paced offensive tactic. Less than 30 seconds into the contest, he delivered a three-piece combination that instantly floored his rival.

Due to the manner of that defeat, the Breda-based athlete feels that Superbon will be out for redemption, something he's welcoming it with open arms.

“Something really bad happened to him, so I think that is the reason [he wanted to face me again] – because he was really sleeping that time. I know he wants revenge. He’s welcome [to try],” Marat Grigorian told ONE.

Marat Grigorian disappointed about missing Grand Prix, thankful for shot at gold

Grigorian also admitted he would have loved to collect the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Championship strap before pursuing a rematch with Superbon. However, due to health and safety precautions, he was forced out of the eight-man tournament.

Thankfully for him, Petrosyan’s defeat and his quarterfinal display saw him move to the No. 1 spot in the featherweight kickboxing rankings. That put him on a collision course with his old foe before the winner of the Grand Prix gets their shot at the crown.

He recalled:

“I was disappointed about being out of the Grand Prix tournament, and I was just thinking, ‘What will be next for me?’ because I’m the number one [contender] in this division, so they must give me a good fight. I’m happy I got Superbon.”

The pair will renew their rivalry at ONE X: Grand Finale, the promotion’s third and final card on its stacked 10-year anniversary spectacle. Fans can expect a kickboxing masterclass when these two stars meet on March 26.

