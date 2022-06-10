"It’s Muay Thai life" - Supergirl laughs at video of Superbon Banchamek sneakily sweeping her

Supergirl Jaroonsak and Superbon Banchamek spent some time training together. and ONE Championship shared one of their videos on Instagram. The clip shows Supergirl hitting pads with trainer Gae when the kickboxing world champion snuck up behind her.

ONE wrote:

"Never let them know your next move."

Supergirl herself commented on the post and said with laughing face emojis:

"I’m good no worries. It’s muaythai life."

The Muay Thai fighter has two wins in ONE Championship. First, she quickly stopped Milagros Lopez in round one. She then captured a close decision victory against the Belarusian 'Barbie' Ekaterina Vandaryeva. She has no fight currently scheduled but will likely fight later in 2022.

Superbon is the top pound-for-pound kickboxer on earth. He currently holds the ONE featherweight kickboxing title and has defeated notable names such as Giorgio Petrosyan and Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong.

Most recently, Superbon performed a striking masterclass against former GLORY Kickboxing world champion Marat Grigorian. His next match is expected to be later this year against ONE Grand Prix champion Chingiz Allazov.

Superbon Banchamek seeking more titles

Despite Superbon Banchamek's impressive career in kickboxing, he recently stated in interviews that he is looking to pick up more championships in more sports. He said he wants Muay Thai and the MMA titles in ONE as well.

Speaking to the South China Morning Post, the world champion kickboxer said:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

If Superbon decides to stick to his own weight class, the opposition in Muay Thai will be title holder Petchmorakot Petchyindee, who just recently defended the belt. Petchmorakot, too, wants the matchup. Speaking to Sportskeeda MMA, he said:

“I will always welcome [Superbon], if he wants to compete with me for the Muay Thai world championship. For now, I am the current champion, so I have nothing to be scared of. I just have to do my best to keep my belt as long as I can.”

Kickboxing world champion Superbon Banchamek may be looking for more ONE Championship gold this year. However, for now, it seems he is helping Supergirl for her next Muay Thai fight.

