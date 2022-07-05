Watch: Kickboxing legend Giorgio Petrosyan absolutely mauls Sorgraw

'The Doctor' Giorgio Petrosyan is considered one of the all-time greats in kickboxing, perhaps even the greatest of all time. He is a tactical striker who has one of the best resumes in the sport’s history, in addition to winning multiple world titles.

The Italian-Armenian kickboxer put on a career highlight performance when he met Sorgraw Petchyindee in ONE Championship.

ONE recently highlighted this fight on social media, and fans can see why Petrosyan’s striking technique puts him on a pedestal. ONE posted:

"RIDICULOUS PRECISION & TIMING 🤯 Petrosyan DESTROYS Sorgraw... We throw it back to the kickboxing thriller between Italian great Giorgio Petrosyan and Thai warrior Sorgraw Petchyindee in 2018!"

Thai star Sorgraw entered this bout carrying multiple Muay Thai belts with organizations like the World Muaythai Council, Lumpinee Stadium, Professional Boxing Association of Thailand, and others. He was looking to hand Petrosyan his first loss in five years.

Throughout his storied career, Petrosyan has defeated a grocery list of top kickboxing talent. This includes names like Davit Kiria, Chingiz Allazov, Josh Jauncey, Enriko Kehl, Cosmo Alexandre, Mike Zambidis, Andy Souwer, and many others.

He has held kickboxing world titles in organizations such as K-1 MAX, ISKA, and GLORY, among others. He also became the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion and took home a cool US $1 million cash prize in 2019.

When Petrosyan fought Sorgraw, ‘The Doctor’ reminded the world why he is so revered and has so many accolades to his name.

caposa @Grabaka_Hitman Giorgio Petrosyan secures his spot in the ONE Kickboxing GP Final, smoking Jo Nattawut at the close round R1 with a mean left. #DreamsOfGold Giorgio Petrosyan secures his spot in the ONE Kickboxing GP Final, smoking Jo Nattawut at the close round R1 with a mean left. #DreamsOfGold https://t.co/Pu3VMjYN9N

Giorgio Petrosyan vs Sorgraw

'The Doctor' Giorgio Petrosyan dominated the first round when he faced Sorgraw at ONE: Heart of the Lion in 2018. He nearly scored an early knockdown from a flurry.

In typical Petrosyan fashion, ‘The Doctor’ picked his shots, landed hard strikes, and took virtually zero damage. ONE Championship commentator Michael Schiavello remarked:

"The Doctor is doing surgery... Absolute ownership."

His flawless technique was on display in this bout, continuing into the second round. He would evade smoothly and follow up with his signature left cross. These strikes clearly affected his Thai opponent.

Schiavello marveled at the expert technique in this bout and said:

"Good forearms guard against the roundhouse kick, two punch combination, the evasion from the counter striking. Everything is flawless at the moment from Giorgio Petrosyan... This is like watching Da Vinci paint in front of you."

Petrosyan was able to continue his dominant performance to the final bell and win this bout via unanimous decision. He would pick up more wins in ONE Championship, until earning a spot opposite Superbon Singha Mawynn for the inaugural ONE featherweight kickboxing world title.

Superbon stunned the world by giving Petrosyan his first loss in nearly a decade, with an incredible headkick knockout. The kickboxing featherweight division in ONE is indeed loaded with impressive talent.

Cerebral Vigilante @Delisketo UPSET OF THE YEAR



Superbon KNOCKS OUT the GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan to become the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing champion!!!



BRUTALITY

UPSET OF THE YEARSuperbon KNOCKS OUT the GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan to become the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing champion!!!BRUTALITY #FirstStrike 😱UPSET OF THE YEAR😱Superbon KNOCKS OUT the GOAT Giorgio Petrosyan to become the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing champion!!!BRUTALITY #FirstStrike https://t.co/Hvlm62DRcL

