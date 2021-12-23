Giorgio Petrosyan reveals three key tools to achieve success

Giorgio Petrosyan believes success does not come without motivation, sacrifice and discipline. The Milan-based superstar dropped this advice in his latest Instagram post.

Giorgio Petrosyan posted a picture of himself sitting in front of his championship-winning cabinet, which includes the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix silver belt.

“Without motivation, there is no sacrifice, without sacrifice there is no discipline and without discipline there is no success.”

Giorgio Petrosyan seems to be in fine shape as he recovers from the brutal high-kick knockout he suffered against Superbon at ONE: First Strike last October.

Giorgio Petrosyan suffered a broken jaw and was rushed to the hospital for surgery. After being under observation at the Farrer Park Hospital in Singapore for a week, he returned to Milan.

The athlete, who turned 36 two weeks ago, has since started posting a couple of pictures and videos of him training, the latest being a clip of him shadowboxing.

Prior to this defeat, ‘The Doctor’ was on an eight-year winning streak, which included wins over Davit Kiria, Jo Nattawut, Chingiz Allazov and Enriko Kehl.

In 2019, Giorgio Petrosyan was crowned the inaugural ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix champion when he outclassed and outsmarted Samy Sana by decision at ONE: Century in Tokyo, Japan.

What makes Giorgio Petrosyan so special?

Though Muay Thai was the first discipline Giorgio Petrosyan picked up, it is actually his boxing that has repeatedly frustrated opponents throughout his stellar kickboxing career.

In all of his 104 wins, Giorgio Petrosyan has used his combinations and quick fists to score dominant decision wins over world champions.

His footwork is another factor that has led to his dominance in the sport across various promotions. These attributes, coupled with his precision and high fight IQ, keep him one step ahead of his enemies.

He may not have used these tools to perfection during his fight against Superbon, but once Giorgio Petrosyan is fit and healthy to compete, expect him to go toe-to-toe against the ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion in a rematch.

Edited by Harvey Leonard