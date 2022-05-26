×
"That Muay Thai belt must be mine" - Superbon looks to become a dual sport champion in ONE Super Series

Superbon with featherweight championship
Garrett Kerman
Garrett Kerman
Modified May 26, 2022 06:36 AM IST
ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Champion Superbon Banchamek has been unstoppable for nearly half a decade. He came into his ONE debut with a ton of hype surrounding him outside of the promotion with over 100 professional fights on his record.

Although most of his time has been spent in the sport of kickboxing, he is now thinking about becoming a dual-sport champion as he posted on his Instagram:

"That Muay Thai belt must be mine."

He will have a tall task ahead of him if it's his goal to capture Muay Thai gold. He will have to take on the reigning and defending ONE Featherweight Muay Thai Champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee. Petchmorakot has been as dominant as one can be over the course of the last 2-3 years.

With that said, if there is one person that could potentially knock Petchmorakot off his throne, it would certainly be Banchamek. It would be interesting to see if and when this fight does and who comes out with their hand raised in the end.

Superbon has a worthy advisory for his next title defense

Banchamek has been a dominant force since stepping foot in the ONE Circle. He is the current ONE kickboxing featherweight champion and has looked untouchable since capturing the gold.

After he brutally knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan, he followed that up with a dominant performance against Marat Grigorian. The only logical opponent next up for Superbon would be the No. 1 contender Chingiz Allazov.

Allazov has been on an absolute tear, winning three in a row and two of those coming by way of knockout. His most recent performance saw him dominate No. 4 ranked Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong for the entirety of the fight.

Going up against someone as good as Banchamek is not an easy task for Allazov. This would by far be the toughest test to date in his ONE Championship career, but it isn't one that he will not be ready for. As for Banchamek, he is as game as they come and is ready to take any willing challenger that steps in his way.

He will do everything in his power to keep his title and keep moving onto bigger and better things like snatching a new title in a second sport.

