Watch: Muay Thay superstars Superbon and Buakaw break out the moves in entertaining sparring session

ONE kickboxing world champion Superbon Banchamek and all-time Muay Thai great Buakaw Banchamek recently put on a show for fans around the world. Two all-time greats from Thailand spent some time sparring with each other.

The sparring footage was posted on each fighter's Instagram:

The caption reads:

"One shot on the heel."

The setting is beautiful, lush green and sunny. In this sparring video, the two greats trade combinations back and forth, both with large gloves and shin pads. Buakaw stepped forward and Banchamek scores a trip with a kick to the ankle. The two then exchanged punches and Buakaw threw a spinning back heel kick, which the ONE Champion mimicked being dropped.

The comments on this video read:

"In my opinion buakaw is the best fighter."

"Two legends of the sport."

From John Wayne Parr:

"Nooooo 😢"

"Buakaw and Superbon my biggest inspiration 🔥🔥 Fearless warriors. Fantastic fighters."

"Two best fighters in the world !!!"

This is not the first time the two have sparred on video. From the kickboxing champion's YouTube channel one can find the following two-minute clip from 2020:

And hitting pads together in 2019:

The ONE featherweight kickboxing champion from Thailand has been undefeated since 2018.

Buakaw and Superbon: Two Thai legends working together

ONE Championship featherweight champion Superbon has carved a place for himself in the history of the sport. He holds a record of 113-34 and his last three bouts have been against Thai Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, K-1 and GLORY Champion Giorgio Petrosyan, and most recently another K-1 and GLORY Champion in Marat Grigorian.

The Thai ONE Champion, 31, has proven himself to be an incredible talent. He controls fights with a range of kicks. Furthermore, training alongside all-time great Buakaw has pushed him into greatness.

Thai-born Buakaw is a certified legend in the sport. He retired with an incredible record of 239-29-12 and holds a long list of accolades including multiple K-1 titles, Muay Thai Stadium titles, multiple WBC Muay Thai titles, a Shoot Boxing title, and many more.

Buakaw retired in 2019 but was considered an all-time great of Muay Thai and kickboxing well before his official retirement.

Next for the ONE Championship title holder Banchamek will be defending against the ONE Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov likely later in 2022.

