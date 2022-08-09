Demetrious Johnson says Superbon and Thai fans impressed with how he fought Rodtang

Kickboxing phenom Superbon Singha Mawynn spoke on behalf of Thai fans when he said how impressed they were with how Demetrious Johnson fought Rodtang at ONE X last March.

‘Mighty Mouse’ went toe-to-toe with one of the best Muay Thai fighters in the world in Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a special mixed-rules fight in honor of the promotion’s 10-year anniversary. Suffice to say, the super-fight was an overnight sensation.

After an exhilarating first round in Muay Thai, Johnson sealed the deal in the second round with a rear-naked choke under MMA rules. It was the first time martial arts fans had witnessed a spectacle of this caliber, especially fans in Thailand, and they were mightily impressed with how Johnson defended himself against the all-action warrior.

In an exclusive interview with ONE Championship, ‘Mighty Mouse’ was asked how the victory may have impacted his preparations for his upcoming rematch against Adriano Moraes at ONE on Prime Video 1.

The MMA icon replied:

“When I fought Adriano [Moraes], I got caught with an uppercut. Like I said before, I got blasted with a knee on the ground. So when I fought Rodtang, I got to hit clean from Rodtang, and I think Rodtang hits harder than Adriano. And it just told me I could take a shot.”

Johnson continued:

“I mean, it’s a big fight because when I went to California for the press conference, you know, Superbon was like: ‘Your fight with Rodtang - massive in Thailand. Like everybody knows who you are now. Not that they didn't, but people who don't watch mixed martial arts, you know, Rodtang is one of the biggest superstars in Thailand. And when you fought him, everybody in Thailand was watching, and they were impressed with your Muay Thai, and how you just went to war with him.’”

He added:

“And that's what's up. That's what we wanted, right? We want to make sure we go out there and compete, and you know like, Demetrious Johnson's legit.”

Demetrious Johnson over the moon to fight on Amazon Prime Video for rematch with Moraes

Demetrious Johnson and Adriano Moraes are set to headline ONE Championship’s first major event on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, August 26th. Johnson is looking forward to his second opportunity to challenge for the belt in front of his own American fans on US primetime.

At the ONE and Amazon Prime Video press conference in Los Angeles, the 35-year-old sensation told his fans:

“It’s amazing to fight on Amazon Prime, it’s a great platform. To be able to give the audience a chance to watch the fight live on US time zone, it’s going to be good for me and for them.”

Fans are equally excited to see Demetrious Johnson run it back with Brazilian flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes at the end of this month.

