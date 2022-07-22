“I’m happy about the opportunity” - Adriano Moraes thrilled to perform live for American audience on primetime

ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes is thrilled about the opportunity to perform live for North American audiences during US primetime on one of the hottest cards of the summer.

The event, titled ONE on Prime Video 1, is going to be a massive spectacle. Some of the talented fighters sharing the world stage with the likes of Adriano Moraes and former UFC world champion Demetrius Johnson are Muay Thai veterans Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, Liam Harrison, Rodtang Jitmuangnon and Savvas Michael.

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson are set to headline its main event on August 26 at the Singapore Indoor Stadium. During the joint press conference between ONE Championship and Amazon Prime in Los Angelese, California, Moraes happily told reporters:

“I think I’m feeling blessed to be on the frontline, and this is the biggest event ever in ONE Championship. I have been in the company for a long time. I feel like I’m gifted. I’m excited. Let’s go do everything again and still.”

The American Top Team fighter has been outshining opponents and world title contenders alike with his all-encompassing skillset. After taking up judo and jiu jitsu at a very young age, the Brazilian power-hitter has evolved into a complete MMA fighter.

His fights against world-class athletes such as Demetrious Johnson and Yuya Wakamastu, have arguably made Moraes the best flyweight in ONE Championship.

Moraes finished the night by saying:

“Every fight of mine is a big moment for me, you know. I think this is just one more time that I enter the circle to defend my throne. And of course, I’m happy about the opportunity to be live on Amazon Prime, to touch the hearts of more of the US fanbase, to showcase my game plan, and do my best again.”

Fans are amped for Adriano Moraes vs. Demetriuous Johnson 2 at ONE on Prime Video 1

Adriano Moraes handed Demetrious Johnson his first stoppage loss with a knockout in the second round at ONE: TNT 1 in April 2021.

‘Mighty Mouse’ hasn’t had an MMA fight since Moraes, but he has resurfaced with new intent for the gold after a mixed rules bout victory over Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon last March. Johnson survived the first Muay Thai round and then went on to submit Rodtang in the second round under the MMA ruleset.

Moraes will be looking to pick up where he left off in his last fight. Coming off his own outstanding submission victory against Yuya Wakamatsu at ONE X, the Brazilian native remains confident about retaining his belt against Demetrious Johnson once more.

