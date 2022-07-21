Adriano Moraes feels Reinier de Ridder’s grappling may be too ‘strong’ for Vitaly Bigdash

Adriano Moraes has revealed his pick to win ONE 159’s main event between reigning ONE middleweight and light heavyweight world champion ‘The Dutch Knight’ Reinier de Ridder and former middleweight king Vitaly Bigdash.

In just a day’s time, the two powerful middleweight fighters will lock horns on July 22 in Singapore. Weighing in on their fantastic matchup is ONE flyweight world champion Adriano Moraes.

The Brazilian is a big fan of both fighters. However, there is only one winner in his mind and that is ‘The Dutch Knight’.

Moraes told ONE:

“Vitaly Bigdash is a very tough Russian fighter, but if Reinier de Ridder manages to impose his pressure with jiu-jitsu, I believe he can submit and defend his title. But it will be a good fight. Bigdash is a striker, but he also has very strong wrestling. But like I said, if Reinier de Ridder manages to impose his jiu-jitsu game, he can finish this fight. I don’t know how it will play out, but I believe Reinier de Ridder will submit him around the third round.”

Many fans would agree with this sentiment. Reinier de Ridder is a very difficult puzzle to solve. His judo and jiu-jitsu skills have conquered both the middleweight and light heavyweight divisions ever since he signed with ONE Championship.

With 15 straight wins, a high finishing rate, and his latest beatdown of Kiamrian ‘Brazen’ Abbasov as proof, there’s no reason why one would argue against Moraes’ assessment of the fight.

However, even the greats have an achilles heel. Vitaly Bigdash might pull off an upset and grant de Ridder’s first loss if he plays his cards right.

As Adriano Moraes said, the Russian veteran is also a dangerous opponent with knockout power that could tame any man. However, the less time he spends inside the Circle, the better it will be for Bigdash.

Adriano Moraes predicts he will get a fourth-round finish against ‘Mighty Mouse’ at ONE 161

Adriano Moraes also has an upcoming world title defense against ‘Mighty Mouse’ Demetrious Johnson at the recently rebranded ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The event was formerly called ONE 161.

The Brazilian star made headlines with a second-round knockout against the former UFC veteran at ONE TNT 1 back in April 2021. With their explosive rematch headlining the main event on August 27, the American Top Team fighter predicts a brutal fourth-round submission finish.

Moraes told ONE:

“This is the kind of fight that is very difficult to predict. Demetrious Johnson is a very smart guy, very tough, and I know he’s coming in very hungry for this rematch. I’m training a lot. I want to show my evolution as an athlete, so I believe I can get a submission in the fourth round.”

Watch Moraes vs. Johnson 1 below:

