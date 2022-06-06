"Let’s go again" - Adriano Moraes responds to news of Demetrious Johnson rematch

Adriano Moraes and Demetrious Johnson are set to collide for gold once again. Live on Amazon Prime Video, the two elite flyweights will face off for the ONE flyweight title at ONE 161 in August.

On Instagram, the reigning and defending champion shared his thoughts on the rematch, saying:

"Vamos com tudo de novo! Let’s go again 🔥!!!"

The post earned responses from fighters such as Ritu Phogat and 'Buchecha' Marcus Almeida in the comments section.

'Mighty Mouse' Demetrious Johnson also made an Instagram post regarding the fight booking. He wrote:

"Back to work Aug 26th another shot at GOLD BOOIIISSSS! on [Prime Video]."

Many fighters were excited about the announcement and commented on DJ's post. They included UFC bantamweight Cody Garbrandt and ONE's 'Wondergirl' and Vitaly Bigash, among others.

Moraes and Johnson first fought in 2021 after 'Mighty Mouse' earned the ONE Championship Flyweight Grand Prix title. Adriano Moraes was the divisional champion and won the fight via second-round knockout.

Since their first meeting, Moraes has defended his title once at ONE X against Yuya Wakamatsu. Meanwhile, Johnson defeated Muay Thai world champion Rodtang Jitmuangnon in a mixed-rules contest at the same event.

After getting knocked out the first time, 'Mighty Mouse' will now have his chance to get revenge at ONE 161 on August 26.

Adriano Moraes vs. Demetrious Johnson 2 on Prime Video

Earlier this year, ONE Championship and Prime Video announced their partnership. The Adriano Moraes vs. Johnson rematch will be headlining the first of many ONE events that will be streamed live to the United States and Canada on Prime Video.

Vice President of Global Sports Video at Amazon Marie Donoghue said regarding the partnership:

“We are proud to add exclusive coverage of ONE Championship events to our suite of marquee live sports offerings. In addition to offering a full suite of martial arts disciplines, ONE Championship shares our mutual commitment to elevate female athletes, boasting five reigning female World Champions.”

With the first announced fight for this partnership being Adriano Moraes vs. Johnson 2, it is clear that ONE is looking to put their best fighters on the main stage.

