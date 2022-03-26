"No one remembers your name if you don't take risks" - Demetrious Johnson chokes Rodtang Jitmuangnon unconscious in Round 2 at ONE X

The superfight that had the world talking is over! Demetrious Johnson vs. Rodtang Jitmuangnon, an MMA all-time great going against a Muay Thai king. This custom-rules bout, two rounds Muay Thai and two rounds MMA, came to a conclusion at ONE X, live from the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

After the contest, the two fighters bowed to one another and hugged, a tremendous show of respect. 'Mighty Mouse' had this to say during the in-cage interview:

"You know, this training camp was really [good] for me. Had a great team around me. They prepared me for this madness... I knew it was going to be hell. No one remembers your name if you don't take risks. I knew he was the hardest hitting man in this entire division... 35-years-old, I ain't no spring chicken, but I can still fight."

Demetrious Johnson thanked his coaches for preparing him, in front of the live Singapore audience who were cheering with passion.

Demetrious Johnson succeeds in superfight

In round one, which was under Muay Thai rules, Rodtang came forward with an incredible amount of pressure and pushed the former UFC champion against the cage.

Johnson responded with hard overhand punches to the head and looked for clinches. Rodtang pursued and chased down 'Mighty Mouse', landing hard shots to the head and body of his opponent, elbows and leg kicks included. It was a fun and action-packed three-minute round.

In the opening stages of the second round, which was contested under MMA stipulations, Johnson took control. He began to lead the dance and took his opponent's back against the cage. Rodtang adjusted his stance but it was clear that he was not going to find it easy in Johnson's world.

More than half the round remained with Johnson on Rodtang's back trying to find a choke. The Thai fighter attempted to defend and stall against the MMA great. However, Johnson sunk his forearm against the chin of Rodtang with leg hooks in. True to his moniker, 'The Iron Man' refused to tap and was eventually choked unconscious.

Demetrious Johnson won this ONE Championship superfight via a rear-naked choke.

The official call is a submission victory for Demetrious 'Mighty Mouse' Johnson via a rear-naked choke at 2:13 of Round 2.

