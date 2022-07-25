Superbon shares epic flying knee photo in front of the famous Hollywood sign in California

ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion Superbon Singha Mawynn did not miss an opportunity to execute an epic flying knee photo at an iconic location recently.

While the Thai-born kickboxer was visiting Los Angeles alongside other superstars for the ONE Championship joint press conference with Amazon Prime Video, he took some time to pose at the legendary Hollywood sign.

On August 26 at US primetime, ONE Championship will host its first event to be broadcast on Amazon Prime Video, titled ONE on Prime Video 1: Moraes vs. Johnson II. The biggest ONE stars were in LA for a press conference, put on by ONE and Amazon to officially launch the partnership.

"I am proud to be Thai and to show the potential of our martial arts."

"I am proud to be Thai and to show the potential of our martial arts."

Top pound-for-pound kickboxer S. Singha Mawynn is not yet scheduled to return to the ONE circle officially. However, he is expected by back later in 2022.

Superbon Singha Mawynn's next title defense

Featherweight king S. Singha Mawynn has had an amazing run in his past few fights.

He has impressively defeated former GLORY Kickboxing Champion Sitthichai Sitsongpeenong, then former K-1 MAX Champion Giorgio Petrosyan, and, most recently, former K-1 and GLORY Champion Marat Grigorian, all consecutively.

The next world title defense for the Thai-born champion is expected to be against the recent ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix Champion Chingiz Allazov. Allazov has also collected titles in K-1, Kunlun, and WAKO, but his ONE title remains the crowning achievement of his career.

While Allazov is lined up as his likely next world title challenger, S. Singha Mawynn has taken an interest in collecting more world titles outside of kickboxing. The featherweight kickboxing king has had his eyes on earning Muay Thai or MMA belts.

Speaking to SCMP MMA, he explained:

"I want to have three [championship belts]... I try to go to MMA after Muay Thai... Maybe we can go with mixed rules, like Rodtang... It should be fun... It would be the featherweight champion [Thanh Le]."

