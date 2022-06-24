"Anytime, Anyone" - Superbon is poised to get back in the ONE circle

Superbon Singha Mawynn is itching to return to the ONE circle.

The current lightweight kickboxing champion shared photographs of himself looking like a boss on Instagram with the caption:

“Anytime, Anyone 😈”

Ever since 'Banchamek' secured his first title defense against Marat Grigorian on March 3, 2022 at ONE: X, the champion's next title defense has been left on standby.

After defeating almost everyone in the division, there's only one more person left to overcome: the winner of the Featherweight Kickboxing World Prix, Chingiz 'Chinga' Allazov.

At this rate, 'Banchamek' is ready to fight anyone.

The kickboxing champion told SCMP:

“Right now, I don’t mind. I just practiced myself. I trained myself. I don’t mind who is my opponent because I beat everyone in the level. Everyone have to fear me. I just train. I just do what I want to do."

The 31-year-old has every reason to feel this way, especially when he's intent on capturing a Muay Thai and MMA belt in the near future.

In regards to the outcome of a potential title bout against 'Chinga' at ONE championship, Superbon said:

"I 100% am gonna win again. After I win that fight, I'm going to focus on Muay Thai [...] I want to have three championship belts. I try to go to MMA too after Muay Thai."

Superbon Singha Mawynn hoping to cross paths with Thanh Le in a mixed-rules bout

In an interview with SCMP, Superbon teased a potential mixed-rules showdown with the dominant featherweight champion, Thanh Le.

Thanh Le is on top of the world right now, with a record of 13-2-0 overall, 5-0 with ONE championship and a 100 percent finish rate.

When 'Banchamek' was asked who he would love to fight in a mixed-rules contest, the 31-year-old said:

"Maybe we can go in a mixed-rules with Thanh. That would be fun."

If 'Banchamek' can somehow pull it off, a mixed-rules matchup with Thanh Le, or anyone in the featherweight division for that matter, would be one of the highest points of achievement for the kickboxing master.

