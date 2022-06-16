"That was so satisfying to watch" - Fans enjoy Chingiz Allazov's savagery in the Circle

Chingiz Allazov is one of the deadliest strikers on the planet and the Georgia-born Belarusian is arguably in the best form of his career. 'Chinga' scored one of the biggest wins of his career when he beat Sitthichai via unanimous decision at 'ONE: X'.

He secured the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix belt as well as a shot at the champion, Superbon.

ONE Championship made a post celebrating the 29-year-old in full flow during his quarter-final clash with Samy Sana. He teed off on the Frenchman in emphatic fashion to seal the TKO in just 39 seconds.

The caption read:

"Chingiz Allazov is a SAVAGE 😱 @chingizallazov"

One fan clearly enjoyed the finishing salvo from Chingiz Allazov and wrote:

"That was so satisfying to watch lol."

Another echoed the sentiment by saying:

"Best of the best Allazov."

While there's yet to be a confirmation of a meeting between the Tiger Muay Thai star and the champion, it has the potential to be one of the greatest meetings in kickboxing history.

Superbon is in electric form and produced the knockout of the year in 2021 when he headkicked the legendary Georgio Petrosyan into the shadow realm to win the inaugural featherweight belt.

Chingiz Allazov believes beating Sitthichai a bigger challenge than Superbon

In the wake of beating Sitthichai in the GP final, the Minsk native confirmed that his focus would turn fully towards Superbon. But he did suggest that the champ might be an easier fight than his Thai countryman.

"I said before the fight with Sitthichai [that] for me Sitthichai is better than Grigorian and better than Petrosyan and better than Superbon. You know why? He is a stability fighter. He has individual style, he has a good safe distance in the fight... I said before [that] this fight is my dream fight."

Superbon is currently enjoying the best spell of his career. The Singha Mawynn fighter is on a remarkable 12-fight winning streak. In his last outing, he avenged his 2018 loss to Marat Grigorian by outclassing the Armenian over five rounds at 'ONE: X'.

Beyond Kickboxing @Beyond_Kick



Superbon puts on a Kickboxing masterclass and continues one of the greatest winning streaks the sport has ever seen.



@ONEChampionship | #ONEX Sitthichai, Petrosyan & now Grigorian.Superbon puts on a Kickboxing masterclass and continues one of the greatest winning streaks the sport has ever seen. Sitthichai, Petrosyan & now Grigorian. Superbon puts on a Kickboxing masterclass and continues one of the greatest winning streaks the sport has ever seen.@ONEChampionship | #ONEX https://t.co/IMUCGlJJQH

The Thai has spoken of his desire to add two more world titles to his haul with the aim of collecting belts in Muay Thai and kickboxing. But, given his recent showings, #1-ranked Chingiz Allazov certainly has the talent to throw a spanner in the works.

