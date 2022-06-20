"I've been studying his fights for my game plan" - Superbon Singha Mawynn breaks down his head-kick KO of Giorgio Petrosyan

It was the kick that placed Superbon Singha Mawynn in the pantheon of martial arts lore.

Superbon was catapulted to legendary status when he knocked out Giorgio Petrosyan, the man considered the greatest kickboxer of all time. He did so with a sublime head kick that earned him the ONE featherweight kickboxing world title in October 2021.

While the entire sequence lasted for practically a second, the Thai superstar prepared that kick months ahead.

The Singha Mawynn Muay Thai fighter broke down the iconic head kick on his YouTube channel and admitted that he studied Petrosyan extensively before their fateful meeting.

The ONE featherweight kickboxing world champion pointed out that he had to improvise during their exchange and mix up his strikes to prevent Petrosyan from launching his punch combinations.

Superbon Singha Mawynn said:

“I’ve been studying his fights for my game plan. When he was gonna throw a punch, I moved away. I used my hook to measure him so I could move my body to the left. Normally, people would throw their left hook followed by a right cross. But if I did that, he would land back and throw a left punch. Because I knew that, I changed to hook then followed by a jumping head kick.”

He added that the combination he used to put Petrosyan to sleep was crafted with Trainer Gae during their multiple sessions.

“If you saw me, I’ve been training this technique with Trainer Gae in the ocean during fight camp to make sure I can jump up and land an accurate head kick. Not many people use this technique but it’s quite hard to execute, but I was quite certain I could pull it off.”

Petrosyan and Superbon used the opening round of their match to gauge each other, but the second round was a whole different story. The Italian legend was quick to assert his offense and looked to force the fight near the cage wall.

Superbon, though, prevented Petrosyan’s advance and landed two stiff body kicks before launching a left hook-head kick combination for the knockout win.

Catch the whole breakdown below:

Superbon Singha Mawynn wants double champ status

There have been five double champions in ONE Championship history and Superbon Singha Mawynn plans to include himself in that list.

Martin Nguyen, Aung La N Sang, Sam-A Gaiyanghadao, Stamp Fairtex, and Reinier de Ridder have held two titles at once in ONE Championship and Superbon wants to add the ONE featherweight Muay Thai world title to the exclusive club.

In an Instagram post, Superbon wrote:

“That Muay Thai belt must be mine.”

Adding a second world title could be a plausible opportunity for Superbon, too, since he’s the No.2 contender to ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far