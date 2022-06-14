"Continuing training" - Superbon hones skills at Khun Suek Muay Thai

Superbon is one of the biggest stars on the planet when it comes to Muay Thai and kickboxing. The 31-year-old currently appears to be at the peak of his powers.

The Thai is riding a remarkable 12-fight winning streak with his last loss coming against Marat Grigorian back in 2018. The ONE featherweight kickboxing champion continued his exceptional form as he exacted revenge against the Armenian in their rematch at ONE: X in March.

Since then, he's has made appearances at some of the top Muay Thai gyms in Asia. He posted a picture of himself training at one of his favorite stomping grounds, Khun Suek Muay Thai.

The Pattalung-born champion is currently on a collision course with Chingiz Allazov. ONE has yet to schedule a date for what's set to be an historic clash. Both fighters have huge respect for one another and are keen to lock horns.

The Georgian-born Belarusian is ranked at #1 in the division and earned his shot at the belt by winning the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing Grand Prix. The champ is clearly sharpening his tools in preparation.

Will Superbon transition to MMA?

During his recent tour of various gyms around Thailand, the World no. 1 pound-for-pound kickboxer held seminars at Bang Tao MMA. He conducted them with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski.

In the wake of that session, the Buakaw protege put out a post saying that he'd like to train with the Aussie. He would like to have a crack at Thanh Le's featherweight MMA belt.

In the post he wrote:

'I want to have three belts, Kickboxing, Muay Thai, MMA. I’m coming for you Thanh Le! @alexvolkanovski lets train!'

The Singha Mawynn fighter competing in MMA is a fascinating prospect. He also has his eyes on the ONE featherweight kickboxing title. Countryman Pethmorakot currently holds the strap and the Petchyindee man has held the belt since February 2020. He's currently on a seven-fight winning streak and has mentioned in interviews that he'd like to defend against Superbon.

Tawanchai is next in line, however. The P.K. Saenchai Muay Thai Gym star earned his shot with an impressive win over Niclas Larsen at ONE 158.

Superbon is currently ranked at #2 in the division and looks certain to face the winner. Given his recent form, he has an excellent chance of realising his dream of winning multiple world titles inside the Circle.

