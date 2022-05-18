"He is bigger than me, so his punch is heavier" - Rodtang on recent training with Superbon

Rodtang has a good relationship with fellow ONE champion Superbon and recently welcomed the lightweight kickboxer for a sparring session at the famed Fairtex gym in Pattaya.

'The Iron Man' is known to be one of the hardest hitters in the organization, but he recently told Sportskeeda MMA's Dylan Bowker that Superbon hits even harder.

''He just came to visit and spar with us. Nothing more... We always play games together and exchange fighting techniques so often. He is bigger than me, so his punch is heavier. But he cheated me with that head kick [smiles]."

Superbon was in good company at Fairtex and posed for pictures alongside the flyweight champ, as well as Stamp and newly-crowned strawweight Muay Thai queen Marie Ruumet.

'We don't share tips we share techniques' says Rodtang

Superbon has become one of the biggest stars in kickboxing and Muay Thai. In 2021, the 31-year-old made history when he was awarded Knockout of the Year for his second-round head kick, which helped him win the featherweight kickboxing title from the legendary Georgio Petrosyan.

He subsequently avenged his 2018 loss to Marat Grigorian when he defended his title against the Armenian at ONE X in March this year.

Like his countryman, Rodtang is enjoying a special period in his career. As well as holding the flyweight belt, he competed in the organization's first-ever mixed-rules bout against Demetrious Johnson. He is now preparing to take on England's Jacob Smith in the ONE Flyweight Muay Thai World Grand Prix this Friday.

There is clearly a huge mutual respect between the champions, but the flyweight king explained that they don't share tips with each other. He told Sportskeeda MMA:

"Not at all. We know each other's style. I wouldn't be able to advise them either. But we can share techniques. All us athletes can share techniques with each other."

'The Tank' says that after the Grand Prix, he will be focussing his efforts on transitioning to mixed martial arts. Superbon, too, has been linked with other disciplines, and was recently hailed by UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski as having the requestite skills to be a force in MMA.

Indeed, at a recent swimming pool session with his pal, Superbon showed some pretty handy grappling prowess as he launched his fellow ONE champ into the water.

