“It's what I've been training for” - Tawanchai PK.Saenchai satisfied with his performance at ONE 158

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai emerged victorious at ONE 158 thanks to all the work he has done to prepare for his matchup against Niclas Larsen.

The product of his work was evident last Friday night, as Tawanchai outclassed his opponent throughout their bout. The match ended in the second round, as Larsen failed to answer the eight-count following a beautiful combination from the Thai star.

ONE Championship @ONEChampionship wins a ONE Featherweight Muay Thai World Title shot, finishing Niclas Larsen with a LETHAL left cross!



His knockout win was rewarded with one of the three US $50,000 performance bonuses given out during the event. It also earned him a date with ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

In his post-fight interview with SCMP MMA, the No.5-ranked fighter in the division said he feels good about the weight category he’s competing in.

“In this division, I'm not tired from the weight cut, and during preparation in the fight camp mentally good for the preparation and I think I can, it's easier in this weight division to be able to take the world champion.”

He also shared that he was happy with how the match turned out, as he was able to showcase the skills he has honed in training.

“Basically, everything that I did in this fight, I really like my overall performance. The counter with the kicks, the counter with the punches, it's what I've been training for.”

Watch the full interview here:

Tawanchai PK.Saenchai credits past champions for his success

Thailand is home to the greatest Muay Thai fighters in the world and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai credits these champions for his demeanor whenever he fights.

The 23-year-old carries himself with incredible poise and maturity inside the ONE circle, allowing him to dictate the action against his opponent. It has helped him score three knockouts in four appearances in ONE Championship.

During the interview, he shared that he follows in the footsteps of those who came before him, so that he can also reach the heights that they did.

“I learned from successful fighters that have been examples for me. I focus on what I can improve. I try to strive to improve, even more, to succeed, to be able to achieve my dreams.”

