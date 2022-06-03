Three fighters claim performance bonuses at ONE Championship's latest event

ONE Championship’s latest event produced three performance bonus winners, with Alex Silva, Fabricio Andrade, and Tawanchai PK.Saenchai coming out of the event US $50,000 richer at ONE 158.

On Friday, June 3, the three fighters produced highlight-reel finishes inside the Singapore Indoor Stadium to impress ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong, who rewarded them for their efforts.

Silva earned the first bonus of the night with a submission masterclass against Adrian Mattheis. ‘Little Rock’ was persistent in hunting for a submission with the goal of avenging his controversial loss to Mattheis at ONE: Lights Out. After a series of attempts, Silva caught ‘Papua Badboy’ in an inside heel hook that ended the match in the first round.

Meanwhile, Andrade had an explosive match against Kwon Won Il in the bout preceding the main event. ‘Wonderboy’ dealt a precision kick to Kwon’s liver that folded the South Korean striker, ending the match just 62 seconds after the opening bell. It was the Brazilian's third consecutive first-round TKO.

Finally, Tawanchai dominated promotional newcomer Niclas Larsen in the main event to claim the final bonus of the night. The No.5-ranked featherweight unleashed a devastating left cross that Larsen couldn’t recover from. The win vaulted the Thai star to a world title bout against ONE featherweight Muay Thai world champion Petchmorakot Petchyindee.

ONE Championship’s next event will feature two world title bouts

World titles will be on the line once again when ONE Championship returns at ONE 159: De Ridder vs Bigdash.

The promotion earlier announced that ONE atomweight kickboxing world champion Janet Todd will face Spanish striker Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title. Todd has won her last two bouts in Muay Thai as she climbs the ranks in pursuit of a world title in a second sport. Meanwhile, Fernandez is a WBC and ISKA world champion who is aiming to claim a world title in the biggest martial arts organization in the world.

In the main event, Reinier de Ridder will defend his ONE middleweight world title against Vitaly Bigdash. De Ridder has conquered everyone that has stepped up against him in MMA. His latest outing saw him battle Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao to a draw in a submission grappling bout, which left him hungry to get another win. Meanwhile, Bigdash is looking to reclaim the middleweight crown he last held in 2017.

