Janet Todd to face Lara Fernandez at ONE 159 for the interim ONE atomweight Muay Thai world title

Janet Todd will look to claim a world title in a second sport at ONE 159 when she takes on Lara Fernandez for the ONE interim atomweight Muay Thai world title.

Todd is currently on a six-bout win streak at ONE Championship that saw her win the ONE atomweight kickboxing world title. In 2021, both her matches were in Muay Thai, as she looked to rise up the ranks of the division to challenge for the crown.

Meanwhile, Lara Fernandez recently signed with ONE Championship and will immediately be thrust into the spotlight against Todd. Fernandez holds a 40-13-3 striking record and currently reigns as the WBC Muay Thai flyweight and ISKA super featherweight world champion.

ONE atomweight Muay Thai world champion Allycia Hellen Rodrigues has not seen action since her world title-winning debut in August 2020. Rodrigues announced her pregnancy shortly after winning the world title and has since worked her way back into fighting form.

A match for the undisputed crown between Rodrigues and the winner of the ONE 159 tilt could be the next fight down the line.

Anissa Meksen has to wait more for Janet Todd bout

Janet Todd has long been in Anissa Meksen’s sights, but it looks like the French-Algerian superstar will have to wait a bit longer to get her hands on Todd following the latest news about ONE 159.

Meksen has been dominant in her first two fights in ONE Championship, producing a second-round KO against Cristina Morales in 2021 and a masterclass against Marie Ruumet earlier this year.

Following her victory with Ruumet, ‘C18’ once again called out Todd, who she believes is “scared” of her.

With Todd shifting her focus to chasing Muay Thai glory, Meksen could seek an interim world title in kickboxing. If it ever happens and Meksen claims the title, the American world champion will have no choice but to face her in a unification bout, scared or not.

