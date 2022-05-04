ONE Championship Signs WBC & ISKA Muay Thai Champion Lara Fernandez

ONE Championship has added another world champion to its ranks by signing Lara Fernandez to its roster.

Lara Fernandez is the reigning WBC Muay Thai flyweight and ISKA super featherweight world champion. The Spanish striker started fighting when she was 14 years old and has collected over 50 wins in her professional career.

Adding Fernandez makes the ONE Super Series roster more competitive than it already is. Currently, the roster boasts talents like the youngest world champion in ONE Championship, Smilla Sundell, Thai superstar Stamp Fairtex, French-Algerian striking legend Anissa Meksen, and the ONE’s atomweight kickboxing queen, Janet Todd, among others.

There are endless options for interesting matchups for Fernandez when she makes her debut in the circle, including a revenge match against Iman Barlow.

Fernandez lost to the English striker in 2018, failing in her challenge for the Enfusion bantamweight title. Barlow made her ONE debut in March this year with a first-round TKO victory over Daniela Lopez of Argentina.

Whether she competes in Muay Thai or kickboxing, Fernandez will surely be a fighter to watch out for in ONE Championship.

ONE Championship continues to add depth to its roster

ONE Championship recently celebrated its 10-year anniversary and is still getting bigger this year. Lara Fernandez is just the latest in a slew of additions to the ONE Super Series roster.

On May 20, multiple-time world champion Jimmy Vienot will make his promotional debut in the main event of ONE 157. Additionally, striking standouts Jacob Smith, Amir Naseri, Sherzon Kabutov, Denis Puric and Mohammed Boutasaa will all figure in their first matches in the circle.

ONE is also looking to put a spotlight on submission grappling in addition to regular features of MMA and the striking arts of Muay Thai and kickboxing. As such, it has been signing legends and rising stars in the sport to raise the talent level of its roster even higher.

Brazilian jiu-jitsu legend Andre Galvao and grappling stars Danielle Kelly and Mikey Musumeci have all made their debut over the last two events. At ONE 157, newly-signed prodigies Tye and Kade Routolo will introduce themselves on the global stage of ONE when they compete against Garry Tonon and Shinya Aoki, respectively.

Despite their focus on growing their submission grappling roster, the promotion is adding depth to its other sports as well. ‘Wondergirl’ Nat Jaroonsak will compete in her first professional MMA bout against a new face in India’s Zeba Bano in the upcoming event.

